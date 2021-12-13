Daily News: Tommy Hilfiger’s Fashion Frontier Challenge Is Back, Peloton’s Epic Clapback, Meg Thee Stallion Graduates, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here….

Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge highlights six figures accelerating change

The annual Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge is back for the third time, with TH himself and Yara Shahidi serving on the judging panel. The initiative has welcomed entrepreneurs to share their business ideas which are aimed at solving age-old fashion industry issues. Today, parent company PVH introduced the six global finalists of the 2021 Challenge, who were selected from over 430 applications. Building on the brand’s sustainability vision to Waste Nothing and Welcome All, the program strives to continue amplifying and supporting Black, indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) entrepreneurs who are working to advance their communities, while fostering a more inclusive future of fashion. The six finalists will pitch their business ideas to a jury panel consisting of business and sustainability leaders at the virtual global Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge final event on January 12-13, 2022, with a grand prize of €200,000 being divided between the two winners, as well as mentorship from Hilfiger. The six finalists are: Clothes to Good, Haelixa, MAFI MAFI, Lalaland, SOKO, and UZURI K&Y. Find out more about them here.

Mr. Big returns and reunites with Allegra in new Peloton ad

After Peloton’s widely-quoted statement—it was the cocktails, cigars, and big steaks that did it!—made headlines on Friday, the company’s fast-thinking marketing department got to work over the weekend in time to release a now-viral ad starring none other than Mr. Big. In the short clip, actor Chris Noth appears with ‘Allegra’ aka the fitness company’s real life instructor Jess King. “Should we take another ride? Life’s too short not to,” Noth says, alluding to his shock death after hus 1,000th Peloton ride on last week’s premiere episode of And Just Like That. Another surprise? The ad’s voice over is delivered by none other than Ryan Reynolds—no stranger to a tongue-in-cheek marketing campaign himself. Watch it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peloton (@onepeloton)

Alaïa launch swimwear

Pieter Mulier has revealed his latest passion project: a new collection of swimwear. The offering takes the famed brand’s iconic silhouettes and detailing—form-fitting cuts and eyelets a’plenty—and translates them into one pieces and bikinis that are equally functional and fashionable. The unveiling comes with a short film and a soundtrack composed by Gustave Rudman, a young Parisian composer who produced the soundtrack for Euphoria. We can guarantee that these styles are also Zendaya approved!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALAÏA (@maisonalaia)

Meg Thee Graduate!

Congrats are in order for Megan Pete, aka Megan Thee Stallion. The rapper received her diploma over the weekend from Texas Southern University—which she can add to her trophy cabinet alongside her Grammys. The 26-year-old obtained a bachelor of science degree in health administration, a goal she poignantly made in order to honor her late mom and grandmother. “I want to get my degree because I really want my mom to be proud,” she has previously said. “She saw me going to school before she passed.” The performer told People last summer: “I really wanted to be an administrator over a hospital, but I knew I still wanted to be Megan Thee Stallion. I was like, ‘What can I do?’ I was like, ‘You know what, I’m gonna open an assisted-living facility and use the money that I make from rapping to open it. Then I’m gonna let my classmates run it.” Brava!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion)

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.