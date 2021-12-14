Editor’s Pick: Haven Well Within Sherpa Slippers

What: Someone once said you should always invest in good shoes and a good bed, because you’ll either be in one or the other. While we do plan on spending a lot of time this holiday season catching up on Zzzz, we’re equally looking forward to shuffling from fridge to couch in a cloud-like pair of Haven Well Within Sherpa slippers.

Who: Haven Well Within, a recently-debuted elevated lifestyle concept from Talbot’s, is making it easier than ever to nail a wardrobe of hard-working essentials that will see you through whatever the day throws at you. In particular, the Pure Cashmere offering of ultra soft and chic joggers, sweaters, and more fashion-forward layering pieces that will never go out of style.

Why: These are selling fast, and it’s plain to see why. The curly shearling makes us feel cozy even just looking at them, while the cushioned sole guarantees that they’re as plush as we hope them to be. In fact, we should probably stock up in the white and tan colorways, just to cover all bases.

Where: havenwellwithin.com

How much: $58

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.