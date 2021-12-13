Events

Peep The Style At The New York Botanical Garden Winter Wonderland Ball

by Freya Drohan
(Ben Hider)

On Friday night, some 400 fashionable guests flocked all the way uptown to the New York Botanical Garden in the Bronx for the return of the popular Winter Wonderland Ball. The glittering annual event, this time around sponsored by Saks Fifth Avenue with support from De Beers Jewellers and Veuve Clicquot, supports the beloved NYBG and its Children’s Education Programs. And how all big kids in attendance were overjoyed to see the traditional Holiday Train Show—now in its 30th year!

The black tie affair kicked off with a festive cocktail reception under the twinkling lights of the Enid A. Haupt Conservatory and a ramble through a collection of more than 190 botanical replicas of New York landmarks. The NYBG GLOW was also back once more: a colorful 1.5-mile experience that illuminates the Botanical Garden’s historic buildings and landmark landscape, including the city skyline.

Following cocktails and champagne, guests enjoyed a sit-down dinner and dancing with music by DJ Mei Kwok in the Garden Terrace Room. To end the night on a sweet note, guests refueled after the dancefloor by hitting up the De Beers’ hot cocoa and cookie cart before heading home. See, we really are all just kids at heart!

This year’s attendees included Winter Wonderland Ball Leadership Georgina Bloomberg, Lili Buffett, Gillian Hearst, Larry Ross Milstein, Ariana Rockefeller, Olivia Palermo and Johannes Huebl, Serena Marron, Kerry Joyce, Jerome Lamaar, Charlotte Lebenthal Diamond, Alexandra Kittle, Lansing D. Moore Jr., Amelia E. A. Rudick, and Zoe Weingarten. Additional VIP guests in attendance included Tina Leung, Ezra William, Sophie Elgort, J. Alexander, Kit Keenan, Ivy Getty, Timo Weiland, Jessica Wang, and Eric Rutherford, among others.

See the night’s style, below!

Freya Drohan is The Daily's fashion director; overseeing digital industry and news coverage, as well as luxury fashion market content for the various print editions. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @freyadro

