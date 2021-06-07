Daily News: Stella Maxwell Stuns For Dundas, Gemma Ward Is Back, Plus! The Latest From The Attico and Pyer Moss…

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Gemma Ward returns!

One of the most ubiquitous models of the aughts, Gemma Ward, made a return to the runway at Australian Fashion Week. Walking in a semi-sheer black crochet number at Christopher Esber’s slinky, sultry, and sexy Resort ’22 show, it’s the first time the 33-year-old supermodel had walked in well over a year. The Perth-native has been a fixture in the modeling world since being discovered at just 14-years-old. Ward has three children with her partner David Letts: Kirra, whom she welcomed last June, seven-year-old Naia, and three-year-old Jet.

Stella Maxwell stars in new Dundas lookbook

Another day, another Resort ’22 lookbook—alas, leave it to Stella Maxwell to make us stop and do a double take. The blonde beauty embodies Dundas’ California Dreaming-themed collection vibe to perfection in figure-hugging, sporty, and glamorous looks alike. Take, for instance, this perfectly slouchy white suit, as seen below. Photographed at a quintessential modern California mansion overlooking a turquoise pool, Maxwell is our new poster child for a clean and fresh approach to getting dressed. Add this to the list of why we’re excited to see Peter Dundas make his NYFW debut this September…..

View this post on Instagram A post shared by D U N D A S (@dundasworld)

Pyer Moss’ new The Sculpt sneaker is here

While you were sleeping, Kerby Jean-Raymond dropped the third colorway of Pyer Moss’ popular ‘The Sculpt’ shoe over the weekend. The newly-unveiled colorway—a regal and punchy blue—follows original launches in black and yellow and white and yellow. The unisex sneaker, which retails at $595, is available now.

The Attico designers look to Ibiza for FW ’21

Gilda Ambrosio and Giorgia Tordini, the it girl design duo behind The Attico, mixed up their idea of whom their girl is for next season. The pair decamped to the bohemian enclave of Ibiza to shoot the freedom-focused collection: a previously unseen mix of textures like terry cloth, fishnet, mesh, crochet, and crinkled leather, alongside their ultra luxe reliables (satin, velvet, sparkly fringe, and hologrammed vinyl). Ibiza’s famed sunsets also inspired prints and the color palette, while the overall free spirit of the Spanish haven comes through in the intuitive approach to styling. The collection is made up of two drops, one delivered in June and the other in August.

Joe Jonas launches retro-inspired sneakers with Koio

Joe Jonas is dipping his foot into the sneaker world with footwear brand Koio for the brand’s first celebrity collaboration. Inspired by Jonas’ love for the ’80s, their unisex Koio x Joe Jonas Retro Runner sneaker features pink and burgundy suedes, as well as iridescent uppers in homage to “Tron.” The shoe’s also sustainably made, boasting recycled soles created in Italy. You can shop the shoes, priced at $298, in Koio’s stores and website now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas)

Jonathan Adler and Yellowpop unite

Yellowpop, aka creator of the neon pop art-style signs you’re seeing all over Instagram these days, and quirky interiors brand Jonathan Adler have joined forces on a fun collaboration consisting of eight vibrant designs. It’s the latest fashionable pairing, following Yellowpop’s daliances with the likes of Diet Prada and designer Susan Alexandra. The latest line nods to Jonathan Adler’s tongue-in-cheek and luxe pieces. Think: matching monsieur and madame designs, an eye, a pill, plus “Peace” and “Love” signs, as well as a trippy head pentaptych. Want!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.