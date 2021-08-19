Daily News: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Expecting Baby #2, Getting Beautified With Olivia Culpo, Big News For Tennis Fans Out East, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Rosie HW announces baby news in most fitting way possible

Model, entrepreneur, and Instagram’s reigning style queen Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has amassed 13 million followers thanks in part to her roundups of weekly outfits. So how better to reveal that she’s expecting her second child than to bury the lead in a carousel of #OOTDs?! And in a suitably elegant and pared-back neutral body-con outfit, no less. The 34-year-old Briton and her action movie star fiancé, Jason Statham, are already parents to son Jack. Congrats! Ps. Stay tuned for some more exciting RHW news coming your way tomorrow…

Neiman Marcus launches its Fall campaign, Introduce Yourself

In need of a refresher? Neiman Marcus’ Fall campaign serves as a reintroduction to the luxury mecca and the services it offers. Directed by Anais Larocca and produced by production studio The Mill, the accompanying video is a metaphor for the

transformation of everyone—customers and beyond—as conveyed by choreographed dancers. The project also seeks to re-introduce NM and how it has changed (like everyone!) in the past 18 months. Shot on-location in Art Omi’s sculpture and architecture park in upstate New York, on the Million Air runway in Dallas, and in-studio, the campaign concept captures the re-emergence into work, life, and nature—and the brands we’re lusting over as we do so. Check it out below:

Olivia Culpo partners with beauty brand GoodJanes

Olivia Culpo has partnered with beauty brand GoodJanes to show you don’t have to compromise on luxury when opting for clean, vegan skincare. As part of the partnership, the model and actress highlights GoodJanes environmentally-friendly, accessible, and effective offering of products in a shoot lensed by by Solmaz Saberi with makeup by celebrity artist Jen Tioseco and hair by A lister hairstylist Glen Coco. “I am a beauty junkie so it makes me happy to be working with Good Janes. The skincare products are effective, accessible, and feel wonderful on my skin. This is a newer brand and I am excited to get the word out about the products,” Culpo said in a release. And now, let the campaign photos do the rest of the convincing:

The third annual Hamptons Summer Classic takes place this weekend

Grab your doubles partner and let’s go: ahead of the US Open, the biggest names in tennis will participate in the most competitive pro v amateur tennis tournament in the world, and it’s taking place right in Southampton. Notables including Grigor Dimitrov, Sam Querrey, Karen Khachenov, Andrey Rublev, Felix Augur-Aliassime, and Diego Schwartzman will be taking part at the event, which is situated on a private estate. More details can be found below:

Fashion-meets-merch alert! FRAME x The Carlyle’s second drop lands today

FRAME just launched their newest collab with New York City’s beloved The Carlyle hotel. The 14-piece limited-edition capsule collection incorporates the iconic institution’s crest and logo on daytime-ready sweatshirts, t-shirts, joggers, shorts, and caps. To celebrate, the brand enlisted content creator Christie Tyler (aka NYCBambi) to model the wares around the leafy ‘hood. With prices starting at $98, it’s never been easier to cosplay like a chic Upper East Sider.

Vestiaire Collective x GANNI’s partnership is cool girl-approved

Titled OLD + NEW = NOW, GANNI and Vestiaire Collective are aiming to promote circular fashion with their newly-launched content and shopping endeavor. The partnership allows ‘Ganni Girls’ the world over shop pre-loved pieces on the resale site, including those featured in a recently-unveiled campaign. Learn more about the Scandi tastemakers involved here, and shop their edit while stocks last (spoiler alert: likely not for long!).

