Daily News: Marc Jacobs Taps Susie Essman, Brandon Maxwell’s Walmart Wares Are Here, YZY x Gap x Balenciaga Collection Lands, Rosalia and Hunter Shafer cover i-D, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Marc Jacobs throws a curb-curve ball, with new campaign star Susie Essman

Well, I guess we know what TV show Marc Jacobs has been turning to for the LOLs lately. The designer has tapped comedian and actress, Susie Essman of Curb Your Enthusiasm fame, to lead his Spring 2022 campaign. Essman, lensed by Brianna Capozzi, channels the zany energy her silver screen character Susie Greene is known for while highlighting the new accessories assortment for the season—namely: The Tote Bag, Snapshot, and Jogger. Obsessed!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marc Jacobs (@marcjacobs)

More details for YZY x Gap x Balenciaga teased

The long-awaited collaboration between three of the world’s biggest names is finally here! Or at least it’s about to be… Via the powerful trifecta of rap mogul Kanye West, retailer Gap, and fashion house Balenciaga, comes a capsule collection that will surely sell out in minutes. The collaboration came to be after West brought together the design teams in a whirlwind of events. The rapper has already had a successful run with his YZY clothing line produced by Adidas, before being enlisted by Gap on a 10-year contract to design for the retailer. West then brought in Balenciaga, helmed by designer and West’s frequent collaborator Demna, to engineer a capsule collection for Gap designed by all three forces. Although the news has been out for quite some time, images of the collection didn’t hit the internet until today, on the morning of West’s anticipated DONDA 2 album debut. While the exact time, date, and even outlet for the collections release has changed several times in true Kanye fashion, it is believed to be happening today…fastest fingers first!

First Look: YEEZY x GAP engineered by Balenciaga pic.twitter.com/nlrHLVpWns — SAINT (@saint) February 22, 2022

Brandon Maxwell x Walmart

Today, Walmart revealed the launch of the new Free Assembly and Scoop Spring 2022 collections, the first under Brandon Maxwell’s tenure as creative director for the retailer. The new Free Assembly Spring collection includes nearly 500 stylish pieces across men’s, women’s and kids’ apparel and is priced between $8-$48 (we love to see those price points!). Maxwell and the design team explored a fresh take on timeless style, with choices like gingham and color blocking, and silhouettes designed to work together, including coordinated options for the whole family. Meanwhile, Scoop’s Spring collection features 56 trend-driven apparel options priced from $18-$75 including a mix of dresses, skirts, t-shirts, and denim. “Working with Walmart has long been a dream of mine. As a kid, growing up in a small town in Texas, Walmart was the destination for everything, including clothing,” Maxwell, who entered the role a year ago, said. “I’ve so enjoyed working closely with Walmart’s design team and partners over the past year to bring this vision to life. There’s nothing more rewarding than clothing that helps people look and feel their best no matter where they come from, who they are or what their budget may be.”

Rosalia and Hunter Shafer are the newest i-D cover stars

As if the already announced covers haven’t been buzz-worthy enough, i-D has released its third and fourth covers, with Spanish pop sensation Rosalia and Euphoria’s Hunter Schafer. Yesterday, i-D shared the launch of its Spring 2022 issue, with Cruz Beckham and Paloma Elsesser as cover stars. Titled “Out of Body” this issue evolved from fashion’s Spring Summer 2022 return to the physical runways and a new chapter of creativity. Many designers explored fashion’s relationship to the celebration of the body, and this issue is intended to both examine and salute that. While the issue is all about the new and now —where we are in the world and where we are going; new cover stars, new fashion, new ideas, and new music—really it is about who we are in our bodies and how we choose to express that. In the words of Shafer on the topic of standing out,“It takes a little bit of bravery to step out, to be like, okay, I don’t look like anybody else around here. I am making the conscious decision to present myself the way I want to today, and no one’s really going to fuck with it, but I fuck with it. And that’s all that matters.”

Hanifa is back with a new drop

Four months after the release of her Fall 2021 collection, designer Anifa Mvuemba is back with six new styles. Drop II is a continuation of the collection she presented in November 2021 at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C. The new looks perfectly encapsulate the mood and ambiance of the buzzy brand, with rich fabrics and opulent textures signifying luxury and elegance–all of Hanifa’s best characteristics. This collection, and its newest additions, are a direct embodiment of the past, present, and future of the Hanifa brand, marking a turning point for the designer and give a sense of what is to come. Staying true to her values, Drop II will have a price range of $189-$359 and come in sizes up to a 2XL. Shop the collection now, exclusively on Hanifa.co.

Neiman Marcus Looks Forward with new Spring 2022 campaign

Luxury retailer Neiman Marcus is celebrating the optimism of a new season with a multi-media advertising campaign to match.The campaign, titled ​​Looking Forward, Forward Looking, inspires customers to embrace tomorrow’s opportunities, the future of style, and transformation of seasons. The campaign taps into the current cultural mindset, where customers are more than ever anticipating the joy of exploring. The campaign images include more than 10 new and emerging brands, such as fledgling labels Peter Do and Casablanca, as part of the 267 brands featured in the campaign across the women’s, men’s, children, home, and beauty categories. “Neiman Marcus is championing a renewed sense of optimism and excitement, and we invite our customers to do the same,” says Lana Todorovich, president and chief merchandising officer.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.