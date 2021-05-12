Lara Stone and Jourdan Dunn Star In Brandon Maxwell’s Stunning Pre-Spring ’22 Lookbook

As with most designers this past year, Brandon Maxwell found inspiration quarantining in his hometown of Austin, Texas. Alas, he decided to take his eponymous line in a different direction entirely—and it involves mix-matching and juxtaposing prints, patterns, and textures. As they say in Texas, go big or go home!

Maxwell was inspired by his friend, the acclaimed interior designer Erin Thornton and his eclectic Airbnb, the same place he called home for the past few months. The designer found undeniable beauty in the prints that adorned the wallpaper and fabrics found on furniture. His next thought? Tapping Texan textile designer George Venson of Voutsa, whom he’s been itching to work with, to create his most print-heavy collection to date.

The eclectic lookbook, starring Lara Stone and Jourdan Dunn, is not what we’re used to from Maxwell and his long-standing tailored, monochrome disposition. With Venson, the duo ran wild with polka dots, leopard spots, butterflies, and floral motifs—and Robbie Spencer’s styling had them all worn together in abundance. Maxwell’s signatures remained though: clean lines, feminine sophistication, and the tailoring every woman deserves.

It’s obvious that Maxwell wasn’t frugal with prints—think: a long belted midi with green polka dots, a cheetah pony hair knee-high boot, and a leopard jacquard double-lapel coat. But what’s even more apparent is his newfound fancy with textiles, from a foiled fringe skirt and suede boots to a jacquard trench and silk cowl neck dresses. The unexpected pairing of prints and textures is where the collection really shone its brightest. While a bi-printed sheath dress flaunting a floral motif bordering a leopard print might have screamed with opposition, a halter tea dress with barely-noticeable contrasting prints whispered subtly. And, to appeal to our slow entrance back into “real” dressing, Maxwell even left room for stretchy jersey bodysuits and cozy cable knit capes.

“Initially, I thought this kind of collaboration would be a big step outside my comfort zone but as I went through the process, I realized that the collection was ultimately a reflection of my sanctuary,” the designer said in his show notes. “The interior spaces I love spending time in are wild: saturated with prints, colors, and textures.”

Maxwell is hopeful he’ll return to the physical fashion week calendar this September. Let’s hope he brings his newfound love for print with him too!

See the full collection below:

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.