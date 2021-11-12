Daily Media: New Names At Chanel, Etro, Condé Nast, And More Moves To Peruse

Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Tianna Wong is now brand partnerships and events director at Daily Front Row.

2. Daniel Lee, creative director at Bottega Veneta, is leaving the company.

3. Marin Cogan is now senior correspondent at Vox. Rachel Wilkerson Miller Join Vox has joined the outlet and will edit a new section focused on how to help people live better lives.

4. Elizabeth Webbe Lunny is now chief business officer of the Condé Nast style division.

5. Emmanuelle Walle is now head of fashion public relations at Chanel.

6. Ana Andjelic, chief brand officer at Banana Republic, is leaving the company.

7. Carla Vázquez Jones is now director of communications at ETRO North America.

8. Mina Shin and Jungjae Lee are now global brand ambassadors at Gucci.

9. Christine Gonzalez is now vice president of buying and merchandising at Retrofête.

10. Elena Schelfhaut Sarayab is now account manager at Blazé Milano. Sofia Martinez is now account executive at the company.

11. Sarah Haley is now PR account coordinator, sustainability division at Chapter 2. Mike Vargas is now PR + VIP account director, Fashion Division at Chapter 2.

12. Haille Fritz is now PR & social account coordinator at Odyssey PR.

13. Talya Mirkin is now earned practice lead at BMF.

14. Audible has announced six new comedy podcasts with A list writers and stars like Kim Cattrall, Will Smith, Tim Robinson, and more. Middlespace, Christmas Delivery, Self Center, Blood Weed, Summer In Argyle, and Lem Can Help will premiere in 2022.

Plus!

15. Clark Caspi is now representing Cara Cara.

16. Infinity Creative Agency is now representing C/MEO, Finders Keepers, KEEPSAKE, and The Fifth Label.

17. Erin Kelly PR is now representing celebrity trainer Anna Kaiser and Anna Kaiser Studios.

18. The Lede Company is now representing Dr. Shereene Idriss, founder of Idriss Dermatology.

19. IHPR is now representing Yi Collection.

20. Westway Communications is now representing Marvin Ruby.

21. Chapter 2 is now representing Terminal27, Culture Kings, and MAS Holdings

22. Michele Marie PR is now representing Licorne Sans Corne, The Color Stack, Serendipity Jewelry, Girl Crush, Vendome, Robert Barakett, Nua Swim, and Fovari.

23. Scenario PR is now representing Boot Barn.

24. Mischief Media Group is now representing Lisa Moskovitz, RD

25. Coded Agency is now representing Something Borrowed Blooms.

26. Odyssey PR is now representing Element Mom and LUS Brands.

27. CLD PR is now representing Daze Days and Luli Fama.

29. Blazé Milano is now representing Blue & Yellow and Citizen T.

