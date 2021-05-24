Daily News: Nicole Richie x Etsy, A Kardashian Kloset IRL, The Angel Ball Heads To The Hamptons, Cartier’s Inspiring Women, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

A Kardashian Kloset store is coming to Las Vegas

The Kardashian-Jenner krew are set to bring their re-sale concept, Kardashian Kloset. The proverbial red ribbon will be cut on June 24 at the store in the strip’s new Resort World Hotel (the property officially opens the same day.) The boutique will over apparel and accessories sourced right from the reality star’s own wardrobes—the offering is broken up into collections curated by each family member—with everything from activewear for $25 to high-end luxury vintage that reaches into the $50,000+ price range.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kardashian Kloset (@kardashiankloset)

The Angel Ball Summer Gala will honor Simone I. Smith and Maye Musk

Hamptonites, here’s a date for your diaries: Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for Cancer Research will host The Angel Ball Summer Gala on Friday, August 20 in Southampton to raise funds and awareness for cancer research. For its first Hamptons event, songwriter Denise Rich and her daughters Daniella Rich Kilstock and Ilona Rich Schachter will host the famed gala in honor of cancer survivor and entrepreneur Simone I. Smith and model Maye Musk. The evening’s Dinner Chairs are Mary J. Blige and Lizzie & Jonathan Tisch—staye tuned for additional A list performers, presenters, and Dinner Chairs to be announced.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation (@gabriellesangels)

The Cartier Women’s Initiative 2021 kicks off virtually this week

The CWI is back for its annual installment, and the 2021 program lineup is one not to be missed. From May 24-May 26, an inspiring group of entrepreneurs, activists, and business leaders will be spotlighted and featured in a summit which incorporates panels and discussions. Among those involved are Maria Shriver, astronaut Dr. Ellen Ochoa, and Yara Shahidi. The celebration will also conclude with eight laureate winners from the 2021 CWI Fellows’ cohort being announced during a virtual ceremony. Find out more here, and follow the Instagram account linked below for more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cartier Women’s Initiative (@cartierawards)

The mezcal of the moment?

Say hola to Agua Mágica! Launching today, this new mezcal is backed by supermodel Karlie Kloss, entrepreneur-influencers Hannah Bronfman and Babba Rivera, and top talent management exec Penni Thow. So, what’s the deal? The new beverage, a premium ensamble of espadín and tobalá, looks set to be the mezcal of the summer, as it will be the staple to cocktails on the menus of hotspots like Cosme, Atla, and Sobre Masa. Inspired by the history and mezcaleros of Oaxaca, the branding is every bit as chic as the investors behind it. Drink up, and keep up on Instagram here.

Nicole Richie teams up with Etsy

Following in the footsteps of designer Prabal Gurung, multi-hyphenate Nicole Richie is Etsy’s latest creator collaborator. The House of Harlow founder is finally branching out into the home space, with a curated and co-designed selection of pieces by her favorite artisans (half of which are BIPOC-owned businesses) on the marketplace. The limited-edition collection, inspired by the California-native’s famed personal style, sees an offering of vintage-style pillows, ceramics, pet accessories, wall decor, planters, loungewear and more. Shop it now here while stocks last.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by House Of Harlow 1960 (@houseofharlow1960)

