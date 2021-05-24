On Friday we questioned whether it was “the end of Jean Paul Gaultier” after the brand uploaded a cryptic Instagram post, deleted its profile image, and wiped its bio. Of course, we were confident it could never be truly over for such an iconic label—and now we know what the future entails. Welcome to the new era of Jean Paul Gaultier!

The legendary French designer behind the eponymous house is handing over the reigns to a slew of creatives, who will take their turns at leading the brand. As we already knew, the first is Sacai’s Chitose Abe: her debut during the July 2020 Couture season has been rescheduled several times due to COVID, but is officially confirmed to premiere this summer.

As per a Sunday upload on the brand’s Instagram account, fans are in store for a bumper lineup. In a blink-and-you’ll-miss it video loop, JPG announced that the likes of tattoo artist Dr. Woo, Berlin-based brand Ottolinger, French luxury footwear designer Pierre Hardy, stylist Georgia Pendlebury, Parisian accessories brand Stephanie D’Heygere, and several others have been tapped to collaborate or act as guest creative directors.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jean Paul Gaultier (@jpgaultierofficial)

The post came alongside a #FutureIsCollective hashtag, and the indication that a “ready to wear rebirth” is coming, some seven years after JPG shuttered that side of the business. “GIRD YOUR LOINS PEOPLE!”

