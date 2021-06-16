Daily News: Lisa Aiken Leaving Moda Operandi, Peter Do To Show At NYFW, Tanya Taylor Home, Plus! Peep Inside Fran Drescher’s Iconic Closet

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Lisa Aiken to join Neiman Marcus

Industry power player Lisa Aiken has one impressive resume–and now she has a new role to celebrate. The fashion pro has been named fashion/lifestyle director at Neiman Marcus, overseeing women’s, men’s, and kids’. In her new gig, Aiken will be based in New York (as opposed to Dallas) and will be focused on building partnerships and exclusives between the department store and emerging brands. A street style fixture with a keen eye for discovering names before they explode in popularity, Aiken is currently fashion and buying director at Moda Operandi. Bon chance!

Peter Do to show at NYFW for first time

Brand-to-watch Peter Do, led by the namesake designer and his now 14-person strong team, is stepping even further into the spotlight. The NYC-based label has decided to show for the first time ever at the upcoming NYFW in September, sealing the deal with a primetime slot on Wednesday, September 8 at 5PM. Speaking to Nicole Phelps of Vogue Runway, Do promised a “more immersive” show experience and revealed that handbags are debuting for Spring ’22. Watch this space!

Fran Drescher to appear on popular IGTV series #NeverWorns

Mark your cals, fashion fans. The always-iconic and always zhuzhed up Fran Drescher, aka Fran ‘The Nanny’ Fine will join fashion editor Liana Satenstein on the next installment of her online series, #NeverWorns, this Friday at 2.45PM EST. Satenstein called it “a fashion honor” and “a chic blessing” and we cannot wait to check out the girl from Flushing’s potential castoffs.

Tanya Taylor launches first homeware collection

The eternally upbeat Tanya Taylor is here to kit out your home. The designer has launched a range for the home, inspired by her love of color and positivity. Indeed, there’s even a few vibrant hand-painted prints right from the Spring and Summer ’21 ready to wear collections included in the offering. The premiere, sustainably-minded range includes everything from runners, placemats, napkins, and throw pillows to one-of-a-kind pieces like a sofa, chairs, and even a hammock. Prices start at $60 for a four-pack of napkins—and you just know that we’ve got our eyes firmly fixed on that hammock. Shop the collection on Taylor’s site now.

