Q&A with Top Miami Real Estate Agent Justen Alias

It is no secret that the real estate industry is booming as of late. Over the past year, the median price for homes in Los Angeles have risen 17.7% percent, while the median price in Miami has risen a whopping 21.6%. The supply is far smaller than the demand these days, and the prices reflect just that. With Los Angeles and Miami being two of the hottest cities for entertainers and athletes, they know just who to call when looking for their next digs. Justen Alias of Justen & Associates helps celebrities and athletes find their dream homes, and we got to know him better through a personal Q&A.

What do you feel has contributed most to your success?

My unique marketing approach. Also, my passion for the Sports & Entertainment niche. When I started my career, I was in my early 20s, so I had to figure out a way to separate myself. I used unique marketing strategies through social media, developing websites, and technology to build my client list.

Where do you see the luxury real estate market in the next five years?

I don’t see any signs of slowing down. LA will always be a luxury powerhouse, and Miami will continue to grow in the luxury market. In the height of sales in 2020 when luxury single-family homes were in demand, and now luxury condominiums are back in play. This year the 5 million markets have exploded, and I think it will continue to grow in the next 5 years. Miami also has some great projects coming up, like the Waldorf Astoria and Five Park in South Beach.

How has COVID affected your business?

In March of 2020, person showings were stopped, which caused many problems for the real estate market and my business. 2020 was a challenging year, but as the pandemic calmed down and interest rates lowered, buyers felt more confident in the market. Also, the pandemic helped the Miami real estate market as it was one of the few cities that remained open, so I had more clients move here because they could work remotely.

What does an average workday look like for you?

Always start the day with two cups of coffee, lol. After that, I usually begin the day by following up with clients and prospecting for new business. I work with a lot of sports agents and business managers, so I usually like to schedule a lunch with them to discuss their client’s real estate needs. After lunch, I’m usually negotiating contracts, showing properties, or previewing properties for my clients. After work, I usually like to hit Anatomy gym or play tennis.

What are some of your favorite places to go in Miami and LA?

In Miami, I love the Standard hotel in Miami Beach, Blue Ribbon for sushi, and Do Not Sit when I’m in the mood for some Deep House Music. I love Thai Town for the Thai food, the Mondrian Hotel, and Sugar Fish for Sushi in LA.

As travel continues opening back up, where would you like to go?

Looking forward to exploring Europe more. I would love to check out Italy & Greece.

Advice for your younger self?

Relationships take time to build, so don’t always go for the quick dollar.

What are some things in business or life that you are most looking forward to?

I am looking forward to connecting with more clients and being a resource for all things real estate. Many of my Sports & Entertainment clients are now in the position to purchase, so I’m looking forward to assisting and guiding them on the process.

