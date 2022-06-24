Daily Media: Marie Claire Names Style Director, New Names At Vogue.com, Meta, The Glossy, And More!

Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Lisa Aiken is now executive fashion director at Vogue.com.

2. Sara Holzman is now style director at Marie Claire.

3. Lori Zelenko is now editor in chief of easthampton.com.

4. Vincent Boucher is now contributing writer at The Glossy.

5. Erin Cunningham is now Metaverse fashion merchandiser at Meta.

6. Shane Cisneros is now manager of promotions and advertising at the San Francisco Ballet.

7. William ‘Billy’ Daley is now vice president, communications & marketing for Bogner.

8. Pauline Seng and Kayla Burckard are now account executives at Michele Marie PR.

Plus!

9. Battalion is now representing Breitling.

10. Paul Wilmot Communications is now representing Lily Eve.

11. Karla Otto is now representing LYMA.

12. Chapter 2 is now representing ThankYouX and MetaGoons.

13. BMF is now representing Japan Airlines and The Hidden Sea Wine.

14. Optimist Consulting is now representing SONA Home.

15. K3 Media Collective is now representing Prideful.

16. The Consultancy PR is now representing P.F. Candle Co.

Michele Marie PR is now representing Responsible Brands.

Fournier PR + Consulting is now representing Kaia Naturals and Madame Sweat.

