Daily News: Linda Evangelista Shares Her Story For British Vogue’s September Issue, Ralph Lauren Is Heading To SoCal For Next Show, And More!

Ralph Lauren announces next show date and location

Pack your bags, Ralph is taking us on a trip. For his Spring Summer ’23 outing, the designer is eschewing New York Fashion Week for a runway event to be held in Southern California on October 13. The show will be the Bronx-born icon’s first-ever fashion experience on the West Coast. As per a spokesperson, the runway collection will feature both menswear and womenswear in a “uniquely Ralph Lauren” way. We’ll bet!

Linda Evangelista is British Vogue’s September issue cover star

Bow down! Styled by editor in chief Edward Enninful and lensed by Steven Meisel, Linda Evangelista poses for the September issue of British Vogue in a stunning array of Chanel, Richard Quinn, Alexandre Vauthier, and Fendi. The gorgeous editorial is notably the 57-year-old’s first since her much-publicized trauma caused by a backfired CoolSculpting procedure. In the piece, the 1990s runway legend tells longtime Voguette Sarah Harris about the ordeal and the emotional toll it took on her after she was left “disfigured” saying, “If I had known side effects may include losing your livelihood and you’ll end up so depressed that you hate yourself…I wouldn’t have taken that risk.” Having since settled a lawsuit with CoolSculpting’s parent company, she’s ready to move on with her life—she’s even recently been named a new season campaign star for Fendi. Harris explains that the mom-of-one is “keen to make clear that for this Vogue cover and fashion story, makeup artist Pat McGrath gently drew her face, jaw, and neck back with tape and elastics.” Evangelista further explains, “That’s not my jaw and neck in real life—and I can’t walk around with tape and elastics everywhere….You know what, I’m trying to love myself as I am, but for the photos…I always think we’re here to create fantasies. We’re creating dreams. I think it’s allowed. Also, all my insecurities are taken care of in these pictures, so I got to do what I love to do.” Read the full feature here.

DL1961’s mens Fall ’22 campaign and Reform capsule collection is now live

Hot on the heels of the women’s campaign, styled by Interview EIC Mel Ottenberg, the menswear element lands today—starring the stylist himself. Conceptualized by Sarah Ahmed, co-founder and chief creative officer of DL1961, the casual-leaning Reform Capsule Collection features new silhouettes; three bottoms and four tops created to be staple layering pieces in the modern man’s denim rotation. True to the brand’s sustainability mission, the line also incorporates at least 20% RecoverTM recycled cotton fiber in each style, and all pieces were crafted using eco-conscious waterless laser and Ozone technologies and solar power. With prices ranging from $125 to $208, hits such as the Cooper Tapered in Dark Rinse, Russell Straight in Dark Rinse, Russell Straight in Mid-Selvedge, and new Sean Shirt Jacket are available now.

Julien Farel salon set to pop-up at the U.S. Open

Why chose between a sporting event and a beauty emergency? For the 14th year, Julien and Suelyn Farel, co-founders of the former’s prestigious eponymous Park Avenue salon, are setting up shop with a temporary location inside Arthur Ashe Stadium ahead of the U.S. Open Tennis Championships. Opening on August 27, Farel—”hairstylist to the players”—and his team will use the 400-square-foot space to pamper athletes, VIPs, guests, and executives. Farel explains, “We’ve had everyone from tennis icons including Billie Jean King, Chris Evert, and Martina Navratilova in the salon for hair and makeup to the many great stars playing today”. The salon will remain open until September 11, the final day of the tournament.

Marta Pozzan collaborates with Aperçu Eyewear

Actress, model, and influencer Marta Pozzan has a new role on her resume: eyewear designer. Teaming up with Aperçu Eyewear, the Marta Pozzan x Aperçu collaboration brings together styles designed by Pozzan in five color-ways—all inspired by summers in her native Italy. As an advocate for mental health, Pozzan also tied the color-ways to emotions, promoting self expression through fashion based on a color scheme. From the ‘Amore’ frame representing love to the ‘Speranza’ frame representing hope, there’s something for everyone. Find out more here.

