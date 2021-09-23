Daily News: Linda Evangelista “Brutally Disfigured” By CoolScupting Procedure, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Latest, Billie Eilish Covers ELLE, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Linda Evangelista is filing a lawsuit after cosmetic procedure backfired

Legendary supermodel Linda Evangelista has opened up about her traumatic experience after undergoing CoolSculpting. The 56-year-old wrote on Instagram about how the popular treatment, which is purported to freeze and destroy stubborn fat cells, led to a condition called Paradoxical Adipose Hyperplasia. “To my followers who have wondered why I have not been working while my peers’ careers have been thriving, the reason is that I was brutally disfigured by Zeltiq’s CoolSculpting which did the opposite of what it promised,” she posted to her 920,000 followers. Evangelista was left with “increased, not decreased” fat cells and was “permanently deformed” despite two attempts at corrective surgery. Enduring Paradoxical Adipose Hyperplasia (PAH), which creates an enlarged and firm mass under the skin, made the mom-of-one become deeply depressed and reclusive from society. “I am moving forward to rid myself of my shame, and going public with my story,” she wrote. “I’m so tired of living this way. I would like to walk out my door with my head held high, despite not looking like myself any longer.” Industry figures, including Marc Jacobs, Edward Enninful, Tim Blanks, Linda Wells, Naomi Campbell, and many more rushed to support the supermodel with loving and praising comments on her post.

Amber Valletta’s new role at FIT

Model, muse, and activist Amber Valletta has been named as FIT’s first sustainability ambassador. The news was announced to coincide with FIT’s upcoming Sustainability Awareness Week, which will be held virtually from October 4-8. Valletta will mentor students, alumni, and partners, moderate discussions, collaborate with the current Biodesign Challenge, spearhead fundraising efforts for the FIT Sustainability Fund, and assist with the 2022 Sustainable Business and Design Conference. The Arizona-native has long been a vocal advocate for sustainability: she’s a sustainability editor at Vogue and already serves on the FIT Foundation board. In 2019, Valletta delivered the keynote speech at the 2019 Innovation in Sustainability Conference and hosted the 2019 and 2021 Awards Galas, both focused on sustainable solutions and innovation.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s latest shoe offering with GIABORGHINI is here

The high priestess of chic has done it again—the undeniably chic GIA/RHW Collection 2, launching exclusively on Mytheresa, is coming to an Instagram feed near you! The drop of seven new styles ranges from thigh-high boots to sultry lace-up sandals, each a nod to the style star’s revered elegant and minimally leaning personal aesthetic. The collection, derived from eco leather sourced locally in Tuscany, places the Italian craftsmanship that designer Barbara Borghini’s brand is known for front and center.

Billie Eilish is ELLE’s October cover star

Chart-topper Billie Eilish delved into everything from social media to sexuality for ELLE’s October issue. In a cover story, styled by Patti Wilson and lensed by Alique, the performer told Molly Lambert that she feels like a new person with her dyed blonde hair. She likens it to feeling free and anonymous, after moving away from her signature acid green locks—which made her feel always visible to lurking paparazzi. The 19-year-old also opened up to the magazine about feeling scrutinized by opting to wear ‘revealing’ clothing, as opposed to her typically baggy streetwear looks. She said: “The other day, I decided to wear a tank top. It wasn’t even a provocative shirt. But I know people are going to say, ‘Holy f**k, she’s dressing sexy and trying to make a statement.’ And I’m like, ‘No, I’m not. It’s 500 degrees and I just want to wear a tank top.’” Read the full interview here.

Gap profiles Willa Amai as part of its campaign to amplify diverse changemakers

Willa Amai has been given the spotlight in Gap’s INDIVIDUALS campaign, which aims to showcase the work and voices of next-gen culture shapers. The 17-year-old multi-hyphenate, a staunch advocate for mental health awareness, also filmed the music video for her fifth single,“Blows By,” while taking part in the campaign. Joining her in the series are award-winning Chinese director, writer, editor, and producer Chloé Zhao; Native actress JaShaun St.John; philanthropist, model, designer, and musician Kailand Morris; influencer and BASL activist for the Black Deaf community Nakia Smith; and many more. Get a glimpse below!

