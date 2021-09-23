New Page-turner ‘The Pale Tiger’ Is A Thrilling Tale Of Stylish Spies

Though newly acquainted, author Mike Harrison and illustrator Darren Greenblatt quickly hit it off—both in person and on the pages of Harrison’s The Pale Tiger. The novel, which warns of an all-too-real prospect of war between the United States and China, is an edge of- your-seat, can’t-put-it-down kind of thriller. While Harrison’s breadth of knowledge and intel wrote the story, Greenblatt brought the words to life with his fashion-focused sketches. The result? A stylish tale that will keep you hooked from start to finish.

Mike Harrison (author)

What’s your elevator pitch for the book?

In a raging storm on the South China Sea, an American and a Chinese warship collide. Was this an accident? Or is this the prelude to Operation Pale Tiger—a fabled Chinese plot to bring America to its knees. Emma Wilson, an elite MI6 agent is sent to Hong Kong, trailing one of the principals at Crator Capital, a leading London hedge fund rumored to have high-level ties to the Chinese government. Back in London, the strange death of an analyst at Crator Capital attracts the attention of Detective Anne Perry. Unbeknownst to them both, they’re caught in the eye of the same storm and will need all their courage and tradecraft to stay alive as they’re drawn into the murderous world of The Pale Tiger.

How long was the book in the making?

From the first keystroke to the last, it took a year—once I’d assembled the cast of characters and worked out the plotlines!

What was the jumping-off point for the story?

I wanted to bring the characters to life—especially my two protagonists, Emma and Anne. I was keen to set the story against the backdrop of a geopolitical crisis that’s real and relevant. How America deals with the rise of China is the great power challenge of the 21st century. I remember reading a news headline about a near miss between U.S. and Chinese warships in the South China Sea. I began thinking, “One day the crash will be real—and what might happen next?”

What role does fashion play in the novel?

What Emma and Anne wear is more often implied, rather than described. Take Anne, she’s an experienced detective and is used to projecting authority and confidence. The Max Mara cape really catches the way that Anne’s look is both eye-catching and modest at the same time. The Ralph Lauren trench coat vibe is timeless “London copper.” But there’s another side to Anne, which we see glimpses of when she’s at home in West London. She can trade her street-smart edge for the quiet of her Barnes kitchen and the homey softness of Brunello Cucinelli. Emma, like all elite MI6 agents, is a chameleon. The Burberry leopard-print coat is camouflage in both a literal and metaphorical sense. She could be anything or anybody, blending in with her easy elegance. There’s a time to hide and a time to do, and Emma in the Stella McCartney coat oozes menace as well as style. She may be on the side of the angels, but she can play rough if she has to. We rarely see Emma off-duty in the book, but then is an MI6 agent ever offduty? The Armani suit looks great at a drinks party, but Emma being Emma, it won’t be that simple. She looks to be having a good time, but she’s there for a reason, and her quarry won’t see her coming

What made Darren Greenblatt the perfect collaborator to illustrate the book?

We were talking about the two lead characters, and we thought it would be fun to imagine how Emma and Anne would express themselves in a fashion context— bringing them to life in a different setting. Darren’s artwork is stunningly original and really captures something of them both.

And the book is going to become a movie!

I recently completed the screenplay with writer/director Niall Johnson, whose credits include White Noise, Keeping Mum, Mum’s List, and The Stolen. We’ve had a great time working to bring the story to life for the big screen, led by executive producer Gareth Jones (Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Secretary, Damascus Cover, and Boiling Point). We’re very excited!

Do you think the fictional scenario in your novel could happen in real life?

Absolutely it could! And the frightening thing is that it might not be so hard to pull it off, as you can read in my book.

You’re on London time! What do you like most about living in the city?

I was born here, so the place is in my blood. I love the fact that it’s a global city. People come here from all over the world to make London their home. That’s what gives the place its energy. And I love the humor. At the end of the day, Londoners can always laugh at themselves. I also love the weather, believe it or not. It would be boring if it were too sunny, right?

Darren Greenblatt (illustrator)

What led you to explore fashion through art?

I was a middle schooler in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, sketching all my friends’ future wedding/prom dresses, so my career didn’t surprise anyone. What’s most exciting for me is that hand-drawn fashion illustrations seem to be making a comeback. Perhaps it’s a reaction to all the computer-generated art out there!

What’s it been like working on this novel with Mike Harrison?

Mike has been great to work with. He’s creative, smart, and has a keen sense of who his characters are. We talked about Emma’s and Anne’s lives, likes, dislikes, how their jobs and locations help define who they are and what they wear. Then I would send him runway images of designer looks that I felt would be in their closets. While the novel isn’t a “fashion story” per se, it’s undeniable that fashion choices can help define a character and set a mood.

You’ve also worked with designers, like Betsey Johnson and Fiorucci. And you created your own handbags!

I’ve had a long and winding career and have worn many hats. When you’re a creative entrepreneur, you do whatever needs to be done to see your vision realized. Flexibility is key, while also remaining true to yourself. It’s definitely a dance. Looking at my entire body of work, I see now that the common thread has been trying to contribute to making life more beautiful through the power of good design.

What have you been up to recently?

I left NYC after 26 years and moved with my husband and daughter to Princeton, New Jersey. I received some attention for my interior design of our new home. Like with everything I’ve done throughout my career, things organically evolved into other things—so I created a small firm, Princeton Design Firm, catering to what I love to do most, which includes residential and hospitality interior design, illustration, and painting.

Anything exciting in the works?

I’ve been busy over the past few months. I illustrated a new book by Jeremy Murphy coming out in March titled F**k Off, Chloe—Surviving the OMGs! and FMLs! in Your Media Career. I’ve also been working on the interior design of two places in Princeton, a chic apartment near D.C., and a fantastic L.A. bungalow (yay for Zoom!). And I’ve been spending hours a day painting, which has been deeply gratifying and inspiring.

Written by Julia Oakes