Daily News: Kendall Jenner Is In The Hamptons, W Magazine’s TV Portfolio Issue Is Here, Bridgerton Footwear Is Coming, And More!

Kendall Jenner is on a whirlwind tour of the East End

Reality TV fans Out East might think their eyes are deceiving them, but lo and behold, that really is Kendall Jenner in the Hamptons. The supermodel, 25, visited Southampton hotspots 75 Main, Cittanouva, and Dopo Argento to celebrate the upcoming New York launch of 818 Tequila (fittingly happening on 8/18!). Today, the starlet is expected to head out to ‘The End’ and make pitstops at Montauk watering holes, including Bounce Beach. Stay tuned!

Mariah Carey launches new liquor brand, Black Irish

Speaking of celebrity booze, Mariah Carey (or should we say Mariah O’Carey?) has revealed her new passion project—some two years in the making! Named Black Irish, her Irish Cream offering is available in three flavors: original, salted caramel, and white chocolate. The comments section is a riot, with everyone from Brandy to Busta Rhymes weighing in on the new brand. “Omg I’m black Irish too Explains the KRAZZY LOL 😍😍😍😍😍LOVE U HONEY,” wrote Sharon Stone. Ok then!

W Magazine’s annual TV Portfolio is here

For the second year in a row, W has paid tribute to iconic silver screen productions by enlisting household name stars to appear as notable TV characters. Names of the moment, including Emmy nominees Jurnee Smollett, Kaley Cuoco, Elizabeth Olsen, and Matthew Rhys, are taking part, as well as the likes of Lily Collins, Juno Temple, Lili Reinhart, Aidy Bryant, Christopher Meloni, Emma Corrin, Phoebe Dynevor, Kate Mara, and many more. Tune in on wmagazine.com now.

Malone Souliers partners with Netflix/Shondaland’s Bridgerton on shoe collection

Your Regency-inspired frocks just found a new teammate to play ball with. Malone Souliers is set to launch an exclusive 15-piece capsule collection of shoes and accessories, inspired by key looks from Bridgerton. The news comes as filming is underway for a second installment of the hit period romp…albeit without the dashing Duke who set pulses racing. According to a release from the brand, fans can expect updates to classic Malone Souliers signatures in intricate jacquards, shimmering satins, dramatic feathered plumes, and ball-worthy embellishments—for both him and her. Creative director and founder Mary Alice Malone said: “This partnership…has felt like such a natural fit. I’m always inspired by the creative possibilities we can find in our past, but, also, the importance of always being innovative and daring in my work. For me, Bridgerton sums up both these impulses—and has a lot of fun doing it….” Watch this space….we’ll try beat Lady Whistledown to the punch for the exclusive look at the capsule.

