The Daily Summer Celebrates Max Mara’s 70th Anniversary With Two-day Affair In The Hamptons

Over the course of two sun-soaked days, The Daily Summer and Max Mara came together to celebrate the storied Italian label’s major milestone. Well-heeled fans flocked to the design-forward East Hampton home of The Colony Palm Beach CEO Sarah Wetenhall to fête the 70th anniversary—Fall 2021—collection and further immerse themselves in the heritage of the world-famous brand.

On the premiere day of celebrations, guests attended an intimate al fresco luncheon featuring seasonal Italian-themed fare and followed by a selection of hand-crafted Italian gelato, served from The Colony’s instantly-recognizable scallop-trimmed cart, which had been shipped to the Hamptons from Palm Beach specially for the day.

Event co-hosts Ashley Wu, founder of Maison, and Cori Lee Seaberg, co-founder of Out East, mixed and mingled with notable Hamptonites and tastemakers, including Carolyn Angel, Sai de Silva, Janelle Lloyd, Jessica Wang, and Tinamarie Clark, while sipping Out East champagne and rosé and shopping Max Mara’s Fall Winter ’21 collection.

Day two offered VIP guests the opportunity to sip, shop, and enjoy a poolside conversation involving Casey Fremont of Art Production Fund, style expert Sai de Silva, Sarah Wetenhall, and Ashley Wu; moderated by Lizzi Bickford Meadow. The panelists shared their insight on female entrepreneurship, innovation, personal style, and their opinions as to why Max Mara remains a timeless staple, and a prevailing jewel in the fashion industry crown, after seven decades in the game.

Founded by Achille Maramotti in 1951, Max Mara has gained worldwide acclaim for its sophisticated and elegant designs–and thanks also in part to the popularity of its iconic outerwear. The new season offering incorporates the aforementioned, in styles such as a teddy coat, a teddy bomber, and camel hair coats. The brand, long-since helmed by creative director Ian Griffiths, has also launched seven t-shirts to commemorate 70 years of fashion. The t-shirts feature imagery seen throughout the brand’s history, including William Wegman’s Weimarander dogs wearing Max Mara’s famed 101081 coats, and the graphic prints seen on the FW ’21 catwalk in Milan, inspired by Erberto Carboni’s work.

Thank you to our event partners Out East, Maison, Moroccanoil, The Calling, Josh Cellars, and Swoon.

All event photography by Hannah Turner-Harts.

