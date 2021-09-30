Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Jenny Packham wants you to channel your inner Bond Girl

Shortly after Kate Middleton walked the red carpet in a dazzling Jenny Packham gown (quickly going viral in the process) at the premiere of No Time To Die, the beloved British designer revealed that a themed capsule collection is on the way. Packham, notably behind some of the franchise’s most jaw-dropping dresses like Rosamund Pike’s one-shoulder gold number, will soon release a collection of eight eveningwear styles inspired by iconic Bond Girl glamour. Shot by Greg Williams, the Jenny Packham X 007 campaign rivals an ad for the world-famous film series, with smoldering models in dresses that pay homage to those in Goldfinger, Octopussy, Dr. No, and more. The capsule will launch, fittingly, on October 5. Aka, International James Bond Day.

Britney Spears is on route to freedom…literally

The nearing end of pop star Britney Spears’ archaic 13-year conservatorship made headlines around the world, when it was ruled on Wednesday that her father Jamie Spears would no longer control her $60 million estate and personal life. As part of the judge’s ruling, Jamie Spears was suspended as the conservator as the court progresses towards ending the conservatorship “methodically” altogether in the coming weeks. After the news aired, Spears took to Instagram with the emotive and symbolic update that she was flying a prop plane for the first time. “On cloud 9 right now,” the 39-year-old wrote. One can only imagine…

Aladdin performance canceled, just one day after reopening due to COVID-19 concerns

Pour one out for Broadway. Wednesday night’s scheduled performance of Aladdin was canceled due to wellness concerns for staff. The production’s Twitter account shared the news that, despite “rigorous testing protocols,” breakthrough cases of the virus had been detected. The show had opened up again after an 18-month shutdown on Tuesday.

Leggings that give you a lymphatic drainage massage? Say no more!

Elastique, a wellness-wear brand famed for its revolutionary patent-pending MicroPerle™ technology, is popping up in NYC from tomorrow. The brainchild of France-native Emeline Stout, Elastique’s technology works to simulate a lymphatic massage while you move. (In an eight-week clinical study, 100% of women said the overall appearance of their thighs improved, their skin seemed firmer, and signs of cellulite had been visibly reduced. And 80% said they felt a reduction of stubborn cellulite as well as less water retention on their thighs! Sign. Us. Up!!) The brand will be hosting a pop-up shop in Nolita, at 173 Elizabeth St, for the entire month of October, open every Wednesday through Sunday.

Hours

Monday & Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday: 3PM-8:30PM

Thursday & Friday: 10AM-8:30PM

Saturday & Sunday: 9AM-8PM

