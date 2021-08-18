NewsRunway

Baja East Releases Pride Collection In Celebration of Britney Spears

written by The Daily Front Row
(Courtesy Baja East)

Every day is pride month in the world of Baja East!  The brand has recently launched a “LGBTQ+ Community”  capsule collection celebrating Britney Spears and her pride message earlier this year and the #freebritney movement. How does Brit fit in? The collection has a hoodie and matching long-sleeve dawned with a  crest celebrating the pillars of December 2nd 1981, which is the birthday of the pop princess.

(Courtesy Baja East)

The Pride collection also includes tees and sweat sets with rainbow tie dye and flying unicorns, rainbow logo ball caps and more all retailing for under $250. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation and LGBTQ serving community organizations across the country. The collection is available HERE.

(Courtesy Baja East)

