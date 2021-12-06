Daily News: J. Law’s Red Carpet Return, Chanel Address Controversy, Daniel Lee’s Last Bottega Veneta Collection, Martha Stewart’s Budding Romance, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Jennifer Lawrence graces the red carpet in Dior

J.Law—how we missed you! The actress, avec bump, returned to the red carpet last night for the New York City premiere of her latest movie, Don’t Look Up. Flanked by co-stars including Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep, the 31-year-old looked resplendent in a shimmering cape-sleeve gown from the Dior Spring Summer 2022 collection. Her rare red carpet appearance (since notably stepping out of the spotlight in favor of a more quiet personal life) even caused a spike in traffic moments after she stepped out. According to data shared by lovethesales.com, there was a 130% increase in demand for ‘sparkly gold dresses’ and a 29% surge in interest in ‘diamond earrings.’ Mama’s still got it!

Chanel exec responds to TikTok debacle

A representative for Chanel has called the fall-out over its viral advent calendar “a bit of a shame.” A TikTok creator named Elisa Harmon shared several unboxing videos, mocking the contents of the luxury house’s $925 limited-edition box which was released in celebration of Chanel No. 5’s 100th anniversary, which caused a meltdown online. Bruno Pavlovsky, president of fashion and president of Chanel SAS, told WWD: “This controversy is a bit of a shame because it was not what Chanel intended. Chanel thought it would please some of its customers by offering this type of product. Evidently, we see that you have to be careful and therefore, in future, we will certainly be much more cautious.” He added, “We are aware…and are sorry that this calendar may have disappointed some people.”

In her original clip (which has amassed some 15 million views), Harmon shows disappointment over items including stickers, a picture flip-book, a dust bag, and a string bracelet hidden in the 27 boxes. Pavlovsky added:”[People] are of course free to express their feelings and opinions, whether they are enthusiastic or critical, if they respect the rules of good conduct in accordance with the uses of social networks.” However, he vehemently denies that Harmon was blocked, as she alleges. “We have never blocked access to the Chanel TikTok account to anyone, because it is simply not active. It has never been activated, no content has ever been published, it has no subscriber and no subscription. The page therefore appears empty to anyone who visits it,” he confirmed.

Bottega Veneta Pre-spring ’22

The last Bottega Veneta collection designed under Daniel Lee has been revealed today. And on the cusp of a new Soho store opening later this week, let’s just say the British designer’s swan song didn’t disappoint. Pre-spring ’22, or Wardrobe 03, will be on display at the Greene Street boutique when the proverbial ribbon is cut, keeping fan’s satiated with chunky jumbo-stitch knitted separates, indigo denim and fuzzy faux fur suiting, sunshine hews of canary yellow on corduroy and rhinestone-studded minis, slinky hand-beaded and hand-crochets dresses, and a healthy dose of Pepto Bismol pink. Naturally, accessories, Lee’s cash cow for the house, are exactly what’ll form the basis of shoppers’ wishlists a few weeks out from the holidays. Think: squishy, tactile, and sparkling iterations of the lace up Stretch sandal and Cloud, Casette, and Point clutches. Want!

Martha’s got a new man

Martha Stewart is living. The 80-year-old lifestyle mogul confirmed to Andy Cohen that she’s off the market—but she won’t spill anymore details. On Watch What Happens Live, she said: “I shouldn’t say no. I mean yes, but I’m not going to tell you,” when pressed by the host about any romantic involvement. However she did dish on her onetime dalliance with Larry King at Elio’s on the Upper East Side—not that she was really aware of it; at the time she thought they were just friends! Watch the moment, and Cohen’s surprise revelation about the late broadcaster, below:

Gisele’s a genuine angel

Consider this the most wholesome moment you’ll see on social media today. Supermodel and nature advocate Gisele showed her mother earth tendencies when she uploaded an Instagram Reel to her feed documenting what happened when she and her dog came across a stranded turtle while on a beach walk. Helping the animal get back to safety in the ocean, the Miami-based mom-of-two noted: “I felt relieved and so happy to see her swim away freely, grateful that I was there and able to help. But there are so many other animals that unfortunately end up dying on nets like this. Today I was reminded that we must become more aware of our ways as a species and help protect all animals, it’s our choice.” Her good deed was praised by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Heidi Klum, Lewis Hamilton, Alicia Keyes, Carolyn Murphy, and Karlie Kloss, while almost two million fans liked the Instagram Reel.

View this post on Instagram

