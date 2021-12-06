The Bernadette Schaeffler Collection: Perfecting the Gift-Giving:

With the holidays in full swing, the season of gift-giving is finally here. For all the Christmas parties and holiday gatherings coming up, hostess gifts are a must. But for some, the act of gift-giving isn’t an act at all, it’s an art—and one that should be perfected. Knowing where to find the best gifts that are memorable, useful, and equally thoughtful isn’t easy, but one up-and-coming brand out of Dallas, Texas is redefining the art of luxury with home goods, décor, jewelry and clothing that are made with the finest materials. Meet your new go-to for luxury goods, the Bernadette Schaeffler Collection.

Originally from Germany, Bernadette Schaeffler came to America with an affinity for all things luxury, especially drawn toward products and goods that were made with care and the highest quality. And with a background in retail, having managed the fifth generation of a retail shoe company in Germany coupled with her education in business, the Bernadette Schaeffler Collection came to fruition. With the concept of a new collection in mind, she realized how difficult it was to source items like this in the states and therefore set out to create her own line, with products sourced from all over the world, including Germany, of course, Italy, and Czechia among others.

But what sets Schaeffler’s brand apart from others is her commitment to excellence. From hand-painted porcelain from Germany to fine Italian linens and leather to rare walnut wood and crystal from Czechia, the brand oozes luxury with products that merely speak for themselves. With an eye for a stunning aesthetic that is understated, yet luxurious, Schaeffler’s line offers luxury products you simply cannot find anywhere else. Touting items like beautiful leather covered board games like dominoes, Rummikub, and dice, the collection provides a bit of luxury to even the simplest items. In a world that has been forced to settle for cheap materials, low-cost budgets and mass production, the Bernadette Schaeffler Collection is a breath of fresh air, offering consumers unique, yet luxury-made items that are elegant and understated. Understanding the true meaning of luxury, Schaeffler continues to resonate with clients of posh taste.

So this holiday season, if you’re looking for the perfect gift that will impress, Bernadette Schaeffler is here to help you perfect the art of gift-giving with a collection that is truly astonishing.

To learn more about Bernadette Schaeffler, visit her website and Instagram.

