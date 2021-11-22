Daily News: Jennifer Lawrence Is Back, Stay At The (Actual) House Of Gucci, Oscar De La Renta Launch Resale, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

The House of Gucci, aka Villa Balbiano, is available to rent on Airbnb

Lake Como’s famed Villa Balbiano is a local legend, dating back to the 17th century. History buffs may recognize the grand property and its antique-filled interiors and lush gardens in particular scenes of upcoming blockbuster, House of Gucci, as it’s shown as Aldo Gucci’s opulent residence. As per Vogue, Airbnb has now listed the magnificent six-bedroom, six-bathroom villa for a limited time in March 2022. They say you can’t put a price on luxury, but for $1,128 per night for you and a guest…well, perhaps you can.

Jennifer Lawrence covers Vanity Fair

J-Law has been revealed as the December cover star for Vanity Fair. In the accompanying interview, the 31-year-old Oscar winner opens up about everything from taking a break from the spotlight for several years as she nurtured her personal life (and marriage to art gallerist Cooke Maroney) to Harvey Weinstein invoking her name out of context. Lawrence tells Karen Valby all about the upcoming birth of her first child too. “If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re expecting a baby,’ I wouldn’t be like, ‘God, I can’t talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!’ But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can. I don’t want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work,” she says. The issue lands on newsstands on November 30. Read the feature in the meantime, here.

Oscar de la Renta introduces resale platform, Encore

Just in time for your festive black tie bashes, Oscar de la Renta has launched a new resale platform. Encore, which debuted today with an assortment or gowns and jewelry from bygone eras, will give fans of the fashion brand access to exceptional vintage pieces, sourced from both individual clients and reputable vintage sellers. To further the mission, sellers will have the option to donate the proceeds from their sales to Habitat for Humanity, Dress for Success, World Central Kitchen, or the Colleagues of Los Angeles. Happy hunting!

DSW celebrates milestone of donating five million shoes to Soles4Souls

‘Tis the season…to give back! While kicking off its holiday campaign, footwear mecca DSW simultaneously celebrated donating a record five million pairs shoes to Soles4Souls this year (since the launch of its DSW VIP loyalty program in May 2018.) Soles4Souls turns unwanted shoes and clothing into opportunity by keeping them from going to waste and putting them to good use in countries like Haiti and Honduras. Through the DSW Gives initiative, DSW customers are encouraged to donate shoes at any DSW store and receive 50 rewards points in return. Helping the brand toast to the good news, style expert Brad Goreski kicked off an evening of festivities at San Vincente Bungalows in Los Angeles.

