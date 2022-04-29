Daily News: Kim Kardashian Proven Innocent In Blac Chyna Trial, Martha Stewart Wore Sweatpants To ALT’s Memorial, Plus! Michelle Smith & Stacey Griffith Launch A Brand

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Kim Kardashian found not guilty in $146m Blac Chyna trial

The verdict is in. Following the weeks-long defamation trial between members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan and almost-married-in reality star Blac Chyna, the court dismissed Kim Kardashian from the hot seat. Chyna, the ex-fiancé of Rob Kardashian, had accused the family of leveraging their influence to discontinue the formerly engaged couples E! series, “Rob & Chyna” before its second season, as well as interference with contract. Kardashian’s attorney Michael Rhodes argued that the SKIMS founder never made any defamatory comments to the network. Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kris Jenner are also involved in the case. The total damages Chyna was seeking for total $145 million, accounting for her economic losses and emotional distress.

Martha Stewart showed up in loungewear to ALT’s memorial services

As family, friends, celebrities, and industry big names made their way into the funeral services for André Leon Talley, dressed in, well… proper funeral attire (and rather a lot of feathers), PageSix writes that Martha Stewart was spotted in sweatpants, sneakers, and a fleece pullover. Though, to be fair, the sweats were black. Funeral services took place this morning at 11AM in Talley’s home church, New York City’s Abyssinian Baptist Church. Other guests in attendance included the likes of Anna Wintour, Naomi Campbell, Marc Jacobs, Karlie Kloss, Derek Blasberg, Gayle King, Grace Coddington, and more.

Frankies Bikinis set to open Manhattan pop-up

Southern California cult-favorite label Frankies Bikinis is on a hot streak. The swimwear brand, which just announced a destined to sell-out collaboration with Gigi Hadid, has shoppers near and far flocking to SoHo today for the opening of its Malibu-meets-Manhattan pop-up. For founder Francesca Aiello, the coordinates were a natural next step for the quickly growing brand, as most of her inspiration comes from the city and its fashion-forward habitants. Located at 112 Mercer Street, the brick and mortar store is penciled to remain open until 2023, and houses an assortment of typical Frankies favorites (swim, accessories, ready to wear) blended with exciting NYC exclusives. To bring a taste of the West Coast, the 1,100 square-foot space hosts a wall adorned in Frankies-inspired skateboard decks, as well as projected live footage of Aiello’s childhood favorite Malibu beach. Run, don’t walk!

Camille Miceli’s debut Pucci capsule = our summer vision board

Next up on the list of things we’ve been manifesting… Pucci’s new creative director Camille Miceli’s first capsule collection has officially dropped, and it’s everything we’ve been dreaming of for our seasonal wardrobes. First unveiled yesterday on Capri’s rocky coast amidst a Pucci-themed “experience,” as the brand called it, the collection is an ode to the iconic Italian house’s rich archives and Miceli’s stylistic excellence—and, evidently, her expertise in hand-drawing patterns. The finished product is a repertoire of summer staples easy to slip in and out of, including a floor-length kaftan, swimwear, printed silks, raffia totes, and platform wedges. For the unveiling, Miceli and other such Pucci VIPs gathered to take part in an event inspired by an average day in the life of the Pucci woman. Aka, a house-stamped yoga class, a beachfront luncheon, a boat tour of the island (a must-do when in Capri), and a party to top it off. The collection pre-launched today on Mytheresa. If you have your eye on any of it, best be prompt to the checkout—items have already sold out.

Emily Ratajkowski fronts Michael Kors x Ellesse drop made for the courts

Emily Ratajkowski doesn’t play tennis, but she’ll join in on a round of doubles if it means sporting a Michael Kors retro co-ord. The designer, who just announced an activewear collaboration with ski and tennis garb authority Ellesse, said he’s been thinking up the collab since his teenage years. Kors cited the European label as one he, as a ready to wear buyer, would shop for at his Long Island tennis club’s pro-shop. Penciled to launch in stores on May 9, the 24-piece capsule is an ode to seventies-inspired classic sportswear and Ellesse’s colorful palette. Inventory includes track sets, playful wave-printed swimsuits, striped sweat bands, and sneaks and slides all stitched in oranges, reds, navy, and white. To prove the capsule is made for the tennis court, supermodel Ratajkowski and Brooklyn-based rapper Jay Critch, among others, took to a Miami court and served up your much-needed dose of chic. The collection, which retails from $68 to $498, will be introduced via pop-up installations and in-store debuts, and will see a second drop in the future. Game, set, match.

Walmart revamps activewear with the help of Michelle Smith and Stacey Griffith

Walmart’s latest inventory expansion is part of its ongoing mission to be a one-stop shopping destination for everything—fashion included. Launching today, Love & Sports is the retailer’s elevated activewear and swim line, designed with renowned designer and Milly cofounder Michelle Smith, and fitness junkie and lead SoulCycle cyclist Stacey Griffith. Real life couple Smith and Griffith, who helmed the collaboration’s creative direction from start to finish, were the perfect fit to take on the role. While Griffith took charge of ensuring pieces were catered to athletes and high-performance movements, Smith was right behind her with an eye and checklist for emerging trends. The line, which is on its way to become a full-fledged lifestyle brand, debuted with 121 pieces—inspired by bold colors, vintage athletics and a hesitation to do away with pandemic-era comfort. Up for grabs are retro running shorts, lightweight anoraks, seamless bike shorts and leggings, cropped sweatshirts and a mix-and-match swimsuit selection (retrokini tops included!). The details, though, are where the collection stands out—think: moisture-wicking fabrics, reflective taping, and pockets everywhere you’d want them. But while details may be elevated, price points and size inclusivity remain true to form. All price tags will range from only $12 to $42, while activewear will be sized from XS-XXXL and swim will be sized from XS-XXL. Get your dollop of Love & Sports, currently ready to shop online and in stores!

Hermès proves yet again it can sell anything!

What would you do for a Kelly bag? According to luxury online marketplace 1stdibs, a lucky buyer is the new owner of a shrunken Hermès Kelley—for a little more than pocket change! Though the final transaction amount is undisclosed, the bag was originally listed for $116K. Itty-bitty in size, the 6″ x 5″ x 3″ 5P bubblegum pink swift leather carryall is reminiscent of a doll and features a smiling face, leather arms and feet. Other key features include a palladium hardware for eyes and the bag’s usual turnlock poised as a nose. As if to justify the price tag, the product notes indicate that the piece was designed specifically for a the SOGO department store opening in Hong Kong, making it one of the house’s rarest items.

Karen Elson makes her next move with album drop

Multi hyphenate, red-headed beauty Karen Elson is a force in every sense of the word, and she’s proving it once more with the drop of her latest studio album ‘Green.’ Inspired by the lightness of spring and finding silver linings amidst adversity, Elson’s third album, written during the pandemic, takes a more joyful detour from the usual undercurrent found in her music. “I needed some sunlight,” she said.”I wanted a silver lining with an effervescent quality that was a contradiction to the heavy period we were in. The album was written to feel like medicine in the form of a bottle of sunshine.” Co-written and co-produced with a slew of Grammy award-winning pros—including Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuk—the record’s headlining songs include “Broken Shadow,” “Green” and “Lightning Strikes,” which was first teased in Moschino’s Resort 2022 campaign that Elson starred in. Born in England, the Nashville-based artist is as much a fashion muse as she is a musical talent, and has walked runways for the likes of Gucci, Alexander McQueen, Chanel and Valentino—not to mention her repertoire of brand campaigns and editorial covers.

