Daily Media: Model Moves, A New CEO at Loro Piana, A GQ Exit, A Masthead Change at i-D, and More!

Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Stella Maxwell has returned to The Lions Management.

2. Elsa Hosk has returned to IMG Models.

3. Alessandra Rossi is now chief executive officer at Luisa Via Roma.

4. Damien Bertrand is now chief executive officer at Loro Piana.

5. Olivia Singer is now global editorial director at i-D.

6. Adam Baidawi has been named head of editorial content in the UK for GQ. He will maintain his title as deputy global editorial editor. Dylan Jones is leaving his longtime role as EIC at the publication.

7. Marc Rosen is now chief executive officer at JCPenney.

8. Michael Groffenberg is now chief executive officer at Cudoni.

9. Peter Jueptner is now group president, International at Estée Lauder Companies.

10. Promotions and new hires at Paul Wilmot Communications: Kathryn Stelmack is now account supervisor, Fashion, Mary Li is now account supervisor, Beauty, Nick Shaw is now account executive, Fashion, and Ronda Fowler is now office manager. Minaal Chaudry and Gabrielle Singh have joined the company as assistant account executives, Beauty; Georgia Johnson as assistant account executive, Fashion; Jane Anne Darken and Camila Haldemann as junior account executives, Fashion.

11. Kelsey McIntyre is now senior account executive at Brandsway Creative.

12. Edeana Mombrun is now account executive at 42 West

13. Lindsey Falgoust is now account coordinator in the Fashion & Retail Division at SHADOW.

14. Shirin Ghaffary, Meredith Haggerty, Caroline Houck, Rebecca Jennings, Sara Morrison, Terry Nguyen, and Alanna Okun Promoted have all been promoted at Vox.

15. Samantha Arietta is now Media Relations Specialist at Day One Agency.

16. Rachel Whittemore has left ICA.

17. Osmund Allenburg is now PR director at AZZI+CO

18. Stephanie Somar is now Public Relations Coordinator at AREA

Plus!

19. Chapter 2 is now representing Terminal27 and Culture Kings.

20. Agentry PR is now representing Fair Harbor and Art Meets Chaos.

21. Karla Otto is now representing Ini Archibong.

22. Paul Wilmot Communications is now representing lilah b.

23. Bella PR is now representing Skin Truth and Abbot Lyon.

24. Courtney Daniels Consulting is now representing BUZZUP.

25. Maguire Steele is now representing the blond at 11 Howard.

26. Lucien Pages is now representing AREA.

27. Michele Marie PR is now representing Sahira Jewelry, TomboyX, Pili Ani, Core, and Coeur De Lion.

Please email us at dailymedia@dailyfrontrow.com if you’d like to be included in Daily Media in the future.

