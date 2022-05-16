Inside Our Influencer Getaway To Palm Springs

To celebrate the inaugural The Daily Palm Springs and the first-ever FashionGo Week Palm Springs, we decided to make a memorable moment out of it—as we are wont to do. As such, we invited some of our favorite content creators to join us at the event by hosting them in quintessential desert-style in their own luxury private homes.

Sophie Sumner, Madi Webb, Kristine Najarian, MANASVI, Marta Pozzan, and Diana Madison flew in for the three-day long excursion, settling into their respective Poppy properties. Taking to their newfound SoCal life with aplomb, they slipped into their new pearl-embellished Sam Edelman flats, topped up with Florida Squeezed sun screen and aloe mists, and toasted with chilled glasses of Wölffer rosé while snacking on various delicious and healthy snack bites by Whisps as they lounged on pool floats and got some much-needed chill time before a busy itinerary.

Also helping to ease into the trip, the FashionGo Week team had arranged a zen-inducing afternoon wellness retreat curated by Paper & Diamond to kick things off. Attendees took part in sound baths, healing reiki, and more. Ommmm!

And because it was a getaway mini-break after all, our guests got dressed up for a celebratory evening dinner and rooftop cocktails to explore what Palm Springs has to offer, which also allowed them to hear more about FashionGo Week and what’s ahead for this unique trade show concept. To end the night, the fast friends chatted, laughed, and relaxed with face masks and tried out their new SolaWave Advanced Skincare Wands. The must-have handheld device utilize red light and micro current technologies, as well as warmth and facial massage, to help restore radiant, smooth, hydrated, and youthful skin—talk about putting your best face forward for the week ahead!

On the first day of the trade show, the six influencers and entrepreneurs prepped to take part in an insightful panel about social media and building your business online. As they discussed their talking points, they were treated to full glam by local hair and makeup pros who came to the Poppy homes to work their magic. A delectable homemade brunch feast by Chef Tula of Chula Eatery helped fuel the energy as the talent got ready and made the most of the scenic poolside backdrop for their content.

At the panel, which also included Michaela O’Shaughnessy, Instagram’s editorial lead and the fountain of knowledge behind the platform’s Creators page and resource tool, the influencers discussed how they use social media as a vehicle for their respective endeavors. The audience was transfixed hearing each creator’s story—and their helpful tips and tricks, advise on showcasing authenticity, and how to best promote your product or brand in a crowded space.

Post-panel, our guests joined in a fun-filled cocktail hour which signaled the end of a successful first day of FashionGo Week Palm Springs. As golden hour filled the glass-walled lobby of the Palm Springs Convention Center, it was smiles all around as guests, buyers, brands, and visitors alike enjoyed a live music performance and dance routines from a roller skate troupe.

See more from inside the getaway, below!