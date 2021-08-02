Daily News: CFDA Awards Date Announced, Taylor Hill’s Latest Campaign, Afterpay Sells For $29 Billion, Miley Cyrus’ Private Performance In The Hamptons, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Mark your cals for the CFDA Awards

The fashion calendar of major events is back to normal, with the announcement of the CFDA Awards 2021 landing in our inbox today. The ‘Oscars of fashion’ will take place on Wednesday, November 10. The glitzy red carpet event, which brings together the industry’s brightest stars for a night of celebration and recognition, will be held at THE POOL + THE GRILL: a venue within the landmark Seagram Building on Park Avenue. “This is an important moment in American fashion. There is much excitement about the return of New York City and New York Fashion Week as well as the top caliber of diverse talent making their mark on the city and the global fashion landscape,” CFDA CEO Steven Kolb said in a release. Dust down your frocks people, glamour will be served poolside this year.

Miley Cyrus performs at mermaid-themed Hamptons bash

East Enders’ appetite for summer fun was satiated on Saturday, thanks to an all-out party thrown by Gabriela Novogratz. Novogratz, the daughter of ex-hedge fund owner turned crypto investment billionaire Michael Novogratz, hosted an extravagant ‘mermaid carnival’ experience in Amagansett on Saturday with circus performers, food stalls, and guests decked out in their under-the-sea finery. Miley Cyrus even hopped on a private jet post-Lollapalooza to make it in time to perform for the crowd. MTV’s My Super Sweet Sixteen could never!

Kanye West eyes up Demna Gvasalia for creative director role

Avant garde Vetements designer and Balenciaga artistic director Demna Gvasalia has landed a new gig. Gvasalia has been named creative director on the highly-anticipated launch event to promote Kanye West’s new album, Donda. The appointment will involve overseeing visuals, creative, outfitting, and more on the event—which is scheduled to take place this Thursday at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Watch this space!

Taylor Hill is the face of Sporty & Rich’s Summer Drop III

Newly-engaged beauty Taylor Hill is front and center in Sporty & Rich’s latest campaign. The 25-year-old stars in the lifestyle brand’s third drop of the summer, pictured in the newest offering of crew necks with slogans like ‘Be Nice, Get Lots of Sleep & Drink Plenty of Water.’ Words to live by! The drop also encompasses best-selling shorts, hoodies, t-shirts, and more in muted hues and flaunting retro-inspired fonts and graphics. The capsule launches today, and will only remain available until Saturday. Shop it while it’s hot!

Square snaps up Afterpay

As pay-over-time services continue to surge in popularity, Square has announced that it will acquire Afterpay in a $29 billion, all-stock deal. Cha ching! According to CNBC, Square CEO Jack Dorsey said: “Square and Afterpay have a shared purpose. We built our business to make the financial system more fair, accessible and inclusive, and Afterpay has built a trusted brand aligned with those principles.”

