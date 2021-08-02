Editor’s Pick: Nicole Miller Poplin Blouse

What: This poplin boyfriend-fit blouse is a staple in any wardrobe, not just one that revolves around a nine-to-five. Crafted from cotton, nylon, and spandex, this must-have silhouette is one of the latest pieces to drop on the brand’s website, and we’ve already firmly added it to our wishlist.

Who: Based in New York City and founded by its namesake designer, Nicole Miller is beloved for its bold, playful prints and offering of everyday and occasion wear that blend both undeniable sophistication and youthful edge all at once.

Why: This button down is a chic move and anything but boring—no matter the formality of the occasion. While puffed sleeves and golden studs appeal to a more feminine disposition, the relaxed boyfriend fit and unexpected detailing is a subtle reminder that dressing can be both pretty and tom boyish at once…depending on how you style it of course! For a more casual look, unbutton and ‘French tuck’ the blouse into a ripped jean short. Or, assume a more sophisticated guise by pairing it with a pleated trouser and a classy pump. Heck, you could even add a blazer on top! The opportunities are truly endless.

Where: Nicole Miller

How much: $195