Daily News: Adele Planning Holiday TV Special, Nordstrom Fêtes CFDA Finalists, Kendall Jenner Hits The Town, And More!

Nordstrom celebrates the 2021 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Class over cocktails

Nordstrom celebrated the fashion industry’s up and comers, alongside the likes of Anna Wintour, Steven Kolb, and Pete Nordstrom, at the NYC flagship store’s WOLF restaurant. A longtime underwriter of the program, Nordstrom also unveiled an installation that highlights the work of the designers. Finalists in attendance on the evening included Batsheva Hay of Batsheva, Mike Eckhaus of Eckhaus Latta, Kenneth Nicholson, LaQuan Smith, Abrima Erwiah of Studio 189, Edvin Thompson of Theophilio, and Willy Chavarria. Raising a glass to support the talent were Rosario Dawson, Candice Huffine, Kathryn Gallagher, Christian Siriano, Lindsey Wixon, Hannah Bronfman, Eva Chen, and more.

Adele reportedly set to host TV concert special

If you’re noticing that your co-workers’ eyes are all a little puffy this morning, it’s probably to do with Adele dropping her first smash hit in six years. The superstar singer-songwriter debuted the emotive ‘Easy on Me’ yesterday evening, as the lead track from her upcoming album 30. According to Page Six, the Grammy winning Brit is working on a TV concert special that will hit the airwaves by the end of the year. “It’s going to be massive,” a source told the outlet. “The show has been in the works for weeks, and the details are being fine-tuned now. It will be broadcast before the holidays.” They added: “She’ll be doing a mix of new and old songs to highlight her sensational catalog of music” and further teased that Adele could be a musical guest on SNL in the coming weeks. Keep those Kleenex nearby!

Kendall Jenner parties in East Village

Kendall Jenner brought party people out on a Thursday night, as the social media star and supermodel hosted an 818 Tequila event at Cathédrale at the Moxy East Village. Joined by the brand’s director of tequila, David Yan Gonzalez, the 25-year-old wore the Gen Z vintage piece of choice—an iconic Jean Paul Gaultier sheer printed top—as she mingled with guests.

YOOX presents the new capsule collection: les girls les boys X YOOX

YOOX has unveiled its exclusive collection with lingerie and genderless streetwear brand, les girls les boys. The London-based line by Serena Rees incorporates a gender-fluid and inclusive approach, with easy to wear every day essentials in sizes XS to XXL. The campaign to go alongside the YOOX drop features model, actress, and activist Precious Lee and highlights the message of a group of friends united by what differentiates them. Shop it here!

& Other Stories is now available on THE YES

Sometimes it feels like virtual department store THE YES knows us better than we know ourselves, and now one of our favorite international high street brands, & Other Stories, is shoppable on the platform. From today, fashion fans in the U.S. can shop a curated selection of must-haves from & Other Stories design ateliers in Paris, Stockholm, and Los Angeles. To get started, take your style quiz on THE YES and then it’s just a case of ready, steady, shop.

Mirror Palais to open first-ever pop-up in NYC

New York-based label Mirror Palais is coming to Orchard Street on October 22, with the launch of their first-ever pop-up store. You can now make an appointment through Eventbrite to check out their second collection, swim collection, and vintage pieces, which run in sizes from XXS-2X. Designer Marcelo Gaia, who will be on hand to help customers through November 7, has amassed a loyal following including Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Dua Lipa. Book in now and see first hand why the celebs love it!

