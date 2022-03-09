Daily Events Diary: Saks Toasts To Strong Women, Manolo Blahnik Launches Blahnik Bar, Celebrating Petar Petrov In Paris, And More!

Parties are BACK! Here’s your guide to the who’s who, what they’re doing, where they’re going, and what they’re wearing!

Saks’ intimate dinner to celebrate International Women’s Day/Women’s History Month

Saks powerhouses Lauren Picciano, AVP of public relations & influence, and Mariel Sholem, VP of Limitless & Top Client Programs, brought together an inspiring group of tastemakers to raise a glass to them on International Women’s Day. The chic private gathering took place at L’Avenue and combined names across fashion, beauty, art, business, activism, and more. The event was in tandem with the announcement of the Saks Women’s History Month campaign, which highlights the Saks Visionary Voice Award winners: activist Amanda Nguyen, artist Mira Mariah, and trans model and actress Isis King; whom all received $10,000 to donate to a cause of their choice. Among those in attendance to celebrate were Alejandra Alonso Rojas, Abby Phillip, Busayo Olupona, Cyndi Ramirez Fulton, Flaviana Matata, Kimberly Goldson, Elizabeth Kurpis, Ashley Chew, Morgan Radford, Ida Liu, Toby Milstein Schulman, Lili Buffett, Lisa Benson, Mira Mariah, and more.

Manolo Blahnik says ‘Cheers’ to the opening of the Blahnik Bar at its Madison Avenue boutique

The proverbial ribbon was cut on the new zero-alcohol Blahnik Bar (because crystal-adorned shoes are our real vice!) located at 717 Madison Avenue. Journalist Noor Tagouri was on hosting duty, welcoming editors, influencers, and supporters of the world-famous shoe brand to get acquainted with the stunning teal-hued bar. Among those in attendance were Amy Fine Collins, Jenna Lyons, Nadeska Alexis, Zara Rahim, Lili Buffett, Elizabeth Kurpis, Vera Papisova, and more—all raising a glass with their non-alcoholic cocktails by Ish spirits.

Images: Hannah Turner-Harts

Petar Petrov celebrates his Fall ’22 collection over dinner

Earlier this week, Vienna-based Ukrainian designer Petar Petrov celebrated his latest offering with an intimate dinner at every fashion editor’s favorite British Brasserie in Paris—L’Entente! The room was fittingly decorated in blue and yellow, to highlight the designer’s beloved native country and to show solidarity for the current situation that is unfolding. Friends of the brand rallied about Petrov to support, and also toasted to the end of Fashion Month over double-baked chocolate cake (nothing like ending things on a sugar high!), while wearing his designs. Among those in attendance were Ana Kras, Tamu McPherson, Irina Lazareanu, Sara Grace Wallerstedt, TyLynn Nguyen, Sarah Harris, Rajni Jacques, Jo Ellison, Isabelle Kountoure, Libby Page, and more.

Images: James Kelly

Richard Hennesy reveals carafe by legendary architect Daniel Libeskind

Salut! Maison Hennessy unveiled a new design for Richard Hennessy, the rarest cognac in its collection, with a private dinner co-hosted by Hennessy master blender Renaud Fillioux de Gironde. The soirée unveiled the redesigned Richard Hennessy Baccarat crystal decanter by world-renowned architect Daniel Libeksind and brand ambassador Henry Golding. Also among those in attendance were Naomi Watts, Thomas Doherty, Phillip Lim, Stephanie Goto, Sophie Elgort, and Joan Smalls.

Images: BFA

