The School Of American Ballet Winter Ball Raised $1 Million—And In Serious Style Too!

More than 400 guests donned their black tie best to begin the week off on the right foot, descending on the David H. Koch Theater for the annual School of American Ballet (SAB) Winter Ball on Monday. Not only did the night bring together a well-heeled guest list, who were treated to a stunning performance by the SAB students, it also shared an important spotlight on how the company is fostering diversity and inclusion amongst its esteemed intake.

The evening, which honored the Ford Foundation and its president Darren Walker, raised $1 million which will benefit the students through scholarships, wellness programs, infrastructure, and world-class personnel. SAB Board members Carolyn Wright-Lewis and Ed Lewis were also recognized during the ceremony for their role in launching the SAB Diversity Initiative a decade ago, which has provided crucial and lasting change and opened the doors for many talented young dancers.

The elegant affair kicked off with a reception and cocktail hour followed by a seated dinner on The Promenade, during which guests were treated to a pièce d’occasion featuring the students of SAB, choreographed by SAB alum and New York City Ballet dancer, Gilbert Bolden III.

Among those in attendance were Jill and Harry Kargman, Evan Mock, Amy Fine Collins, Roze Traore, Will and Allie Kopelman, Jenny and Freddie Cipoletti, Sophie Sumner, Indré Rockefeller, Paul Arnhold, Marina Larroude, Alex and Keytt Lundqvist, Stephanie Gottlieb, Dougie Joseph, Zach Weiss, and Eric Rutherford, among others. Additional attendees included SAB and NYCB artistic director Jonathan Stafford, SAB executive director Carrie W. Hinrichs, NYCB principal Unity Phelan, CBS Saturday Morning’s Michelle Miller (who was the evening’s emcee), event chair Alyssa Tablada, vice chairs Amanda Brotman-Schetritt, Joshua Greene, Morgan Richardson, Rob Ross, Stephanie Sharp, and Jessie Ding, and honorary chairs Elisabeth Armstrong and Zita Ezepeleta. The evening was sponsored by First Republic Bank, Graff, and La Perla, with wines provided by Epoch Estate Wines.

