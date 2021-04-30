Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Marielle Bobo is now editor in chief at Ebony.

2. Peter Giorgi is now chief marketing officer at Equinox.

3. Jessica Kiraly is now director of public relations at Mega Mega Projects

4. Crystal Tang is now an account executive on the editorial team at Michele Marie PR.

5. Taylor Quatman is now VIP account manager at SHO + CO.

6. Bria Braden is now showroom coordinator at SHO + CO.

7. Sarah Conboy is now account manager at MODE PR.

8. There have been several hires at SHADOW. Samantha Granet is now senior account executive in the fashion/retail division. Liz Cunningham is now account executive in the spirits division. Stephanie Spencer is now manager in the influencer division. Ilyssa Rudman is now senior manager in SHADOW’s Influencer Division.

9. Kourtney Clements is now public relations assistant at The Brand Guild.

10. Ann Unterberg, Isaac Mizrahi, and Yemi Benedict-Vatel have joined the Board of Directors at New 42.

11. Greg Gilmore and Cynthia Lumzy are now brand ambassadors for Matrix.

12. V Magazine has launched a new podcast, ‘V Wanna Know.’ Alongside host Mathias Rosenzweig, guests will delve into lesser their obscure obsessions. The first episode, in which influencer Brittany Xavier talks about her true crime passion, is available from today..

Plus!

13. SHADOW is now representing Bentley Motors.

14. COLLECTIVE is now representing luxury womenswear brand d’Offay.

15. Bella Public Relations is now representing RadSwan and Lucky Chick.

16. Danielle Gadi PR is now representing sustainable jewelry brand Emily P. Wheeler.

17. 5th Column PR is now representing Northern Italy wintery Pasqua.

18. Karla Otto New York is now representing Celine and Dior eyewear under Thélios.

19. MODEWORLD is now representing stylist Natalie Joos’ knitwear brand JoosTricot.

20. Magrino is now representing leather goods brand Smythson, NJ boutique hotels Wave Resort and Bungalow, Crus Bourgeois de Médoc, and Clutch Nails.

21. The Door is now representing Häagen Dazs and baby food brand Holle.

22. Michele Marie PR is now representing Lola Marie Polish, Cube Art Fair, Brayola, Dr. Veytsman, San Lorenzo Bikinis, Kerisma, and Lolli Popitt.

Please email us at dailymedia@dailyfrontrow.com if you’d like to be included in Daily Media in the future.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.