Daily Media: Elle Announces New Beauty Director, Joseph Kahn To Lead The Gray Lady, And More Moves To Peruse

Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Joseph Kahn is now executive editor at the New York Times.

2. Kathleen Hou is now beauty director at ELLE.

3. Mauro Sabatini, CEO at Furla, is leaving the company.

4. Yasmine Samatali, public relations manager, womenswear at Louis Vuitton, is leaving the company.

5. Christopher Legaspi, public relations manager, menswear at Louis Vuitton, is leaving the company.

6. Melissa Wiggins is now senior director at DLX.

7. Corinthia Bostic is now senior PR manager at Negri Firman.

8. Jojo Feld is now head of growth and engagement for International Market Center’s Shoppe Object.

9. Sally Ruan is now senior account executive at Agentry PR.

10. Erika Pisano is now account director at Potion PR.

11. Andrea Ng is now account director at The Lede Company.

12. Lauren Samooha is now account executive at Michele Marie PR. Ellie Bloom is now showroom coordinator and Sammie Schuster is now junior account executive at the company.

13. David Bennett is now showroom and events coordinator at Chapter 2.

Plus!

14. Karla Otto is now representing Off-White™ “PAPERWORK”.

15. The Lede Company is now representing SAKARA.

16. Moxie Communications Group is now representing Bellroy.

17. House Of is now representing INDY.

18. AZZI+CO is now representing Brazilian jewelry designer Carolina Neves.

19. ICA is now representing supplements brand Vida Glow.

20. Krupp Group is now representing K-SWISS.

21. Courtney Daniels Consulting is now representing The Path Here Podcast and Starryside.

22. Odyssey PR is now representing CROSTY and Tribe 35.

23. Elyse Koenig: Beauty & Wellness Consulting is now representing Dermasuri, Dr. Suzanne Levine, Lilac St., and The Fox Tan.

24. Behrman Communications is now representing Melinda Lee Holme.

25. Michele Marie PR is now representing Mova by Camila Perez, Hemincuff, Drowsy, Rodial, Geomi, Misahra, and The Model Home.

26. Whitney Communications is now representing Saint Jane Beauty.

27. SHO+CO is now representing ClHu | Clothes for Humans.

28. Katherine Brooks PR is now representing Almina Concept.

29. Famous Last Words is now representing DYPER.

Please email us at dailymedia@dailyfrontrow.com if you’d like to be included in Daily Media in the future.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.