Getting Shady In Style! Inside Our Dinner At Scarpetta Celebrating EyeBuyDirect

It’s that time of year again! Last night, The Daily joined EyeBuyDirect to host our annual New York Fashion Week kickoff dinner at Scarpetta’s always dependably delicious Madison Avenue location. The intimate gathering was held at the eatery’s gorgeous wood-paneled private dining room, and eyeglasses and sunglasses from EyeBuyDirect proved to be the perfect seat mates and conversation starter.

The buzzy online retailer sells prescription and non-prescription sunglasses, sport sunglasses, and blue light glasses designed to reduce glare of device screens, which our guests tried on and mixed and matched to suit their outfits throughout the night. Did we mention they’re all super cute?

The evening welcomed an attractive crowd of influencers and content creators such as Aissata Diallo, Anthony Urbano, Caroline Vazzana, Cassidy Cooper, Charlotte Bickley, Coco Bassey, Danielle Cooper, Eric Jess, Grace Atwood, Igee Okafor, Jenny Cipoletti, Justin Livingston, Jessica Markowski, Karen Blanchard, Luke and Melissa DiTella, Mac Joseph, Maddie Cidlik, Olivia Caputo, Rachel Hilbert, Rudy Lyn, Serena Goh, Sophie Sumner, Tania Cascilla, Vanessa Nagoya, Victoria Styles, Vienna Skye, and The Daily’s Eddie Roche, Lizzi Bickford Meadow, and Alex Dickerson.

The incredibly tasty dinner started family-style with raw yellowtail, creamy polenta, and roasted beet salad. The next course was short rib and bone marrow agnolotti, duck and foie gras ravioli, and Scarpetta’s signature and unforgettable spaghetti with tomato and basil. Guests had their choice of black cod, roasted organic chicken or sirloin of beef as their main course. Family-style served deserts (for those who still had room in their stomachs) included creme fraiche panna cotta, espresso budino, and valrhona chocolate cake. Wildman wine was on hand to serve Castello Monaci Verdeca/Nino Negri Ca Brione, Nino Negri Sfursat, Santi Santico Amarone/Fattoria dei Barbi Brunello 2016, and Lamberti DOC Rose with each course.

A unique and memorable touch to the table were place cards with our guests names on their EyeBuyDirect cases, thanks to the beautiful penmanship of Rita O’Brien of @scribenewyork. The Daily’s go-to Bartholomew Events provided stunning floral arrangements too—a perfect backdrop for the non-stop sunglasses selfies that were being snapped. Guests were also gifted a pair of EyeBuyDirect glasses—just in time for all their fashion week lewks!

Even though there’s busy NYFW days ahead, the party still managed to rage on downstairs at The Seville for a nightcap…or two. No doubt those EyeBuyDirect sunglasses came in very hand this morning!

Photographer Emily Birds was on hand to capture the festivities. See our gallery below to see who was there!

