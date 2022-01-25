The Suite Life! A Peek Inside The Daily’s Gifting Experience At Nemacolin

We really like to go all out. Case in point: rather than greet guests at our Nemacolin Winter Wonderland experience with a traditional goodie bag, we made it an all-out supermarket sweep affair by welcoming them to an entire gifting suite. Allow us to explain!

Upon arrival to Nemacolin in Pennsylvania, guests headed to build their own swag bag avec a glass of chilled bubbly. Not only does the premise mean that there’s less waste involved than getting a pre-made bag of one-size-fits-all products, it also allowed our friends of the Daily to explore what was on offer and hear more about the magic selling point of each.

Here’s what was on offer and why it all went down a treat.

Wellness + Lifestyle

Athletic Greens: With an impressive list of benefits (supports gut health, immunity, energy, recovery, and focus, among other pros) this supplement was a no-brainer for the busy week ahead.

Beam: While some people had R&R on the agenda, others were taking a more gung ho approach. Regardless, Beam’s clean supplements to help focus, sleep, and revive were a godsend for all.

FlexIt: Keeping health and fitness front of mind, even if it meant doing a few reps in between Champagne, FlexIt’s virtual personal training platform makes on-the-go wellness accessible wherever, whenever.

Highline Wellness: Natural, affordable, effective CBD: oh my! Highline Wellness’ CBD Relief Rollers made sure the s word (s*ress!) wasn’t on anyone’s vocab for the week ahead.

Beauty + grooming

Augustinus Bader: With fans including Victoria Beckham and virtually every beauty editor you can think of, our guests got to see for themselves why The Cream & The Hand Treatment are international industry best sellers.

GO SMILE: What’s a model without their pearly whites? Thanks to GO SMILE’s Teeth Whitening Kit, our beautiful group never has to find out.

LANO: Pucker up! With winter sports on the agenda, a multi-tasking Bronze Gold 101 Ointment and LANO’s ever-popular Rose + Lanolin Hand Cream Intense were absolute essentials.

Mario Badescu: Hiding the evidence of late nights spent in the heated pool and The Cigar Bar? Leave it to Mario Badescu’s fast-working Brightening Eye Serum, Facial Spray, and Drying Lotion for any pesky breakouts.

Moroccanoil: Heavenly hair, guaranteed—not to mention that je ne sais quoi salon aroma thanks to the accompanying Fragrance Mist, Body Soufflé, and Shower Gel. Mmmmm.

oHHo: oHHo’s organically-grown, sustainably-sourced, full-spectrum CBD range is always a crowdpleaser, and the Dream Cream is no exception. The newest product to the world of oHHo, the Dream Cream is a soothing hand and body cream that has a rich concentration of full spectrum CBD. Bonus points: it smells like a trip to Italy.

Fashion + accessories

EyeBuyDirect: Sustainable and stylish Sunglasses and Blue Light Frames? No better way to block the rays on the ski slopes (or the computer and iPhone screens) during the Winter Wonderland adventure. Where do we sign up!

Happy Socks: Because one can never have too many socks—particularly when the designs and patterns are this cute!

Katama: Our attendee Garrett Neff wanted to share something special he’s been working on for the last few years with his fellow gents—his swimwear line Katama. Check out the night swim at The Peak featuring models in Katama…you’ll thank us later

KORAL: Amongst all the madness, a reliable activewear brand was most certainly called for. Enter: KORAL to save the day! Fun fact, Serena Goh wore her KORAL under her ski gear to stay warm – ski hack central!

Minnie Rose: With snow and plummeting temperatures not for the faint hearted, Minnie Rose sweaters, scarves and slippers made sure guests could face the cold snap in style.

Nemacolin: Ah, and last but by no means least, we couldn’t let our love for Nemacolin go unnoticed. Rather, catch us outside with our branded beanies all winter!

Once again, thank you to our wonderful brand partners who made sure we were ready for everything our jam-packed Nemacolin itinerary had in store for us…axe throwing, dog sledding, painting, golfing, skiing, spa days, and oh so much more! Ps. Read more about the trip—and peep the eye candy!!—here.

