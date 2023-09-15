This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations.

1. Sofia Richie is now the campaign face for David Yurman’s sculpted cable range.

2. Blair Trader Newell is now VP marketing & communications, Americas at Burberry.

3. Stephen Wright is now VP, marketing at Remedy Place.

4. Juliana Shyu is now PR director at Miu Miu.

5. Treasure Maddox is now senior director, global PR at Mackage.

6. Amanda Linder is now managing director at AZIONE.

7. Simona Chiappa is now marketing and communication director at 10 CORSO COMO.

8. Carla Vázquez Jones, director of communications at ETRO, is leaving the company.

9. Maricia Josephs is now assistant manager of global collaborations, collections & celebrity at M·A·C Cosmetics.

10. There has been several promotions at KCD. In New York, Ellen Church and Justine Hwang are both now directors, fashion service. In Paris, Frédérique Stephanie and Riccardo Menoia are both now senior directors, media relations. Also in Paris, Emilie Perrier and Sara Pizzi are both now directors, media relations.

11. There have been several promotions at SHADOW. Janay Smith, Rachael Workman, and Jamie Brenstuhl are all been now associate creative directors. Kiersten Popke is now senior director, Strategy & Business Development. Julia Taub is now junior account executive in the Hospitality division.

12. Laura Murphy is now account executive at Studio Beauty.

13. Ashley Lewis, campaign manager at Socialyte, is leaving the company.

Plus!

14. Derris is now representing Danielle Frankel.

15. PRC is now representing What Goes Around Comes Around.

16. Ansleigh Scholtes is now representing supermodel Vittoria Ceretti.

17. House Of PR is now representing UNDONE by Kate and Haus Of Jewelry.

18. DLX NY is now representing MIAOU.

19. Purple is now representing MooRER.

20. Battalion is now representing S.T. Dupont.

21. Communité is now representing Kate McLeod and Paperless Post.

22. Ergot is now representing Hannah Traore of Hannah Traore Gallery.

23. ICA is now representing Otra Eyewear.

24. Michele Marie PR is now representing Goldie Lewinter (Goldie Tees).

25. MODEWORLD is now representing My Paper Dolls.

26. Katherine Brooks PR is now representing Ochre Objects.

27. Nouveau Communications is now representing Medik8, BOLDIFY, Community Sixty-Six, Medik8, NatureLab TOKYO, and Salwa Petersen.

28. IHPR is now representing Dries Criel.

29. Le CollectiveM is now representing Virginia’s and Bar Nena.

30. Alison Brod Marketing & Communications is now representing Reinstein Ross.

31. Bella Public Relations is now representing Hollywood Fashion Secrets.

32. The Communications Bureau is now representing HEAD Sportswear.

