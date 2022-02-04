Daily Media: Moves At Town & Country, Harper’s Bazaar, WSJ. Magazine, And More!

Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Erik Maza is now executive style director at Town & Country. Adam Rathe is now deputy features director at the publication, and Caroline Hallemann is now digital director.

2. Rachel Tashjian is now fashion news director at Harper’s Bazaar.

3. Omblyne Pelier is now publisher of WSJ. Magazine.

4. Stuart Millar is now CEO at Credo.

5. Alessandro Zanardo is now CEO at Thelios.

6. Bérangère Ruchat is now chief sustainability officer at Richemont.

7. Stephanie Castillo, communications director at Carolina Herrera, is leaving the company.

8. Joey Suchodolski is now director of PR, marketing & communications at John Varvatos.

9. Ryan Lombard is now head of PR & VIP/creative producer at DL1961. Basia Gordon is now PR manager at the company and Samantha McDowell is now PR assistant.

10. Kara Rosante is now account executive in SHADOW’s beauty division. Julia Bower is now account coordinator in the division.

11. Evan Rome is now account director in PURPLE’s beauty and wellbeing division. Nikki Lane is now junior account executive in the division and Henri Bilokur is now junior account executive, influencer services.

12. Nordstrom has launched a new fashion and industry insider podcast, The Nordy Pod, hosted by Pete Nordstrom.

13. H&S is now representing Kering Americas.

14. PR Consulting is now representing Banana Republic.

15. Le Grey is now representing EVARAE.

16. A Gold Consulting is now representing skincare brand Topicals and denim brand Made Gold.

17. Autumn Communications is now representing What Goes Around Comes Around.

18. Paul Rogers Consulting is now representing Daytrip and the launch of Beautéjaponica.

19. Michele Marie PR is now representing Tommy John, Alphalete, Current Air, Bay 2 Swimwear, Tote&Carry, and Conbody.

20. Whitney Communications is now representing PURA D’OR.

21. The Right Now is now representing luxury leather goods brand Strathberry.

22. LION VIP Relations is now representing NATURIUM Skincare.

23. MVC Communications is now representing KZ_K STUDIO.

24. Coded Agency is now representing Enaura Bridal and NOVA by Enaura.

25. First and Last PR is now representing YFOY skincare.

26. 829 Studios is now representing Juvia’s Place.

