Daily Media: New Editors At New York Magazine, A Major Promotion For IMG’s Leslie Russo, And More!

Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Keith Poole is now editor in chief at New York Post Group.

2. Lindsay Peoples Wagner is now editor in chief of the Cut.

3. Alexis Swerdloff is now deputy editor of New York Magazine.

4. David Wallace-Wells is now editor at large of New York Magazine.

5. Leslie Russo has been elevated to president of fashion events and properties at IMG.

6. Fear of God’s Jerry Lorenzo is now lead design at Adidas’ basketball division.

7. Nata Dvir is now chief merchandising officer at Macy’s.

8. Hugues Bonnet-Masimbert is now CEO at Rimowa, replacing Alexandrew Arnault.

9. Patricia Huyghues Despointes is now CEO of SMCP (Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot, and De Fursac.)

10. There have been major changes at Tiffany following the LVMH acquisition. Out at the company are: Reed Krakoff (formerly artistic director), Daniella Vitale (formerly EVP), and Alessandro Bogliolo (formerly CEO). Alexandre Arnault, son of Bernard Arnault, is now EVP. Michael Burke is now chairman and Anthony Ledru is now CEO.

11. Amanda Garland is now vice president at 5WPR.

12. Steve Adler, editor in chief of Reuters, will retire on April 1.

13. Influencer/talent management agency Shine Talent Group has acquired Toronto-based influencer management agency, Fourth Floor Management.

14. KCD New York announced the following promotions: William Marroletti is now senior vice president, general counsel and Alexa Kopel is now vice president, media relations. At KCD Paris, Mélanie Crété is now vice president, digital and Valentine Ventura is now vice president, creative services. Bryn Poulos has also joined KCD as senior publicity director.

15. Taylor Osumi is now vice president of Autumn Communications.

16. Lauren Nagler Jones is now head of people at Autumn Communications.

17. Lauren Kass is now account director at Creative Media Marketing.

18. Samantha Granet is now account director at Brandstyle Communications.

19. Emerson Barth, senior manager at IMG Models, has left the company.

20. Caitlin Hurwitz is now junior account executive within the fashion and retail division at SHADOW.

21. Chloe Smith is now account coordinator at Blended Strategy Group.

22. Paige Mirkin is now public relations account coordinator at Demonstrate PR.

23. Hermes, Kering, and LVMH have joined Andam’s board of directors.

24. Dior has launched a new story podcast for children called Dior Tales.

Plus!

25. BPCM is now representing Oribe Hair Care.

26. Autumn Communications is now representing Maisonette, Native, Fleur du Mal, wthn, and nude beverages.

27. Infinity Creative Agency is now representing jewelry brand Lili Claspe.

28. PURPLE is now representing luxury footwear brand CASADEI. PURPLE is also now representing Superga, Polaroid, and Shinola Hotel in Detroit.

29. IHPR is now representing costume jewelry brand FALLON.

30. KCD New York is now representing Lora Piana.

31. AZIONE is now representing skincare brand Volition Beauty.

32. Armand Consulting PR is now representing Suzy Black NYC Inbox.

33. OGAKI is now representing skincare brand Monday Born Beauty and beauty platform Beaubble.

34. The Cadre is now representing Culprit Underwear.

35. Sandrine Charles Consulting is now representing V.Bellan and Sergio Tacchini.

36. JCPR is now representing ENAVANT ACTIVE.

37. Michele Marie PR is now representing Mono B Athlesiure, Nushape, Maskela, You Body Care, SkinLab, Nimble, Skinduced Beauty, MISS SWISS, POPPY + SAGE, Alpha Paw, and Maskgerie.

38. Agentry PR is now representing denim brand DEVIL-DOG Dungarees.

39. PWC is now representing clean skincare brand MARA.

40. GWM Consulting is now representing womenswear brand Christy Dawn, Aera vegan footwear, and STRUCTURE climate migrancy shelter relief organization.

41. SHAMOON MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS is now representing K18 Biomimetic Hairscience.

42. Le CollectiveM is now representing Isla Bella Beach Resort and Faro Blanco Resort & Yacht Club in the Florida Keys.

43. Kristen Long Communications (KLC) is now representing loungewear brand Warmzy Club.

44. Lisa Lauri Communications is now representing dermatologist Dr. Corey L. Hartman.

45. Avant Collective is now representing skincare brand Strange Bird.

46. Lynette Nicole PR is now rebranded as Mint & Honey, Co.

