Editor’s Pick: Dr Lara Devgan’s Gold-infused Collagen Treatment Masks

What: Go for gold with this hydrating and nourishing treatment mask, which is packed with powerful hero ingredients like collagen, hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, vitamin B3, natural mulberry extract, and essence of rosebud. This soothing skin savior brings together Dr. Devgan’s clinically-effective approach with medically active (yet clean!) ingredients—all for a celebrity-approved glow-inducing experience at home.

Who: The recipient of a lengthy list of awards, New York City-based plastic surgeon Dr. Lara Devgan counts Jennifer Aniston, Bella Hadid, and many other celebrities among the fans of her highly-rated skincare line. As well as a community of 400,000 dedicated Instagram followers. Indeed, Kim Kardashian is a known repeat-purchaser of her products too; having even worn the mask ahead of fashion week appearances! (Ps. Read our interview with the accomplished mom-of-six here.)

Why: This mask just screams luxury! I mean, what better way could you indulge in a little golden ritual for just $25?! The mask works to improve the absorption of the miracle-sounding ingredients (winter hydration, come @ us.) Pro tip: store in the fridge to boost the anti-inflammatory effects.

How much: $25

Where: drlaradevgan.com