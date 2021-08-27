Daily Media: Kate Upton Returns To The Lions, And More Moves To Peruse!

Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Jessica Cruel is now editor in chief at Allure.

2. Barret Wertz is now managing editor of Spy.com at Penske Media.

3. Gregory Williams is now contributor at Essence.

4. Joshua Schulman is now chief executive officer at Michael Kors.

5. David Duplantis is now chief executive officer at Boy Smells.

6. Lana Condor is now an ambassador at nail brand Dashing Diva.

7. Carrieanne Reichardt is now global communications manager at Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare.

8. Jamie Holloway is now head of PR at Everyone.

9. Rachael Rosenthal is now account coordinator in SHADOW’s fashion and retail division. Devon Jackson is now senior account executive in the division. Emily Kaplowitz is now senior manager in the company’s influencer division.

10. Sarah Elle Leung is now account director in PURPLE’s fashion division.

11. John Gerard McCarthy, account executive at Factory PR, has left the company.

12. Vox Media has acquired James Beard Award-winning online drinks magazine Punch as part of food and restaurant network Eater. Punch, led by editor in chief Talia Baiocci, will remain an independent brand and companion to Eater.

Plus!

13. PURPLE is now representing esthetician Joanna Czech ahead of her first skincare collection this fall.

14. Bollare is now representing Eberjey.

15. KP McGregor Consulting is now representing LAPOINTE.

16. Rachel Harrison Communications is now representing Dream Hollywood.

17. IFP Communications is now representing InCommon (launching Fall 2021), Wknd Nation, and Cool Beans.

18. Sandrine Charles Consulting is now representing Apparis.

19. Chapter 2 is now representing cannabis brand Perfect.

20. DAZ PR is now representing clean K-beauty brand Sweet Chef.

21. 5wpr is now representing Fellow Barber.

22. Scenario Communications is now representing Pura Vida.

23. Wall Von Enck is now representing design firm Studio London Co and its owner Travis London.

24. Mannfolk PR is now representing Heather Marianna and her beauty brands Beauty Kitchen and Marianna Naturals.

25. Michele Marie PR is now representing Dearfoams.

26. SHO+CO is now representing FIL DE VIE.

27. VLIV Communications is now representing K-beauty brand SKIN1004.

Please email us at dailymedia@dailyfrontrow.com if you’d like to be included in Daily Media in the future.

