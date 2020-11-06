Daily Media: Former Vogue Editor Marjon Carlos Joins CUUP, And 23 More Moves

Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Farfetch has inked a landmark partnership with Alibaba and Richemont, which will see the three companies work together of offer “enhanced access to the China market” and accelerate the global luxury digital industry.

2. Former Vogue.com editor and writer Marjon Carlos is now editorial director at CUUP.

3. Berta de Pablos-Barbier is now chief executive officer of Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, and Mercier Champagne houses.

4. Thibault Villet is now president of APAC for Tory Burch.

5. Celeste Burgoyne is now president of the Americas at Lululemon.

6. Lauren Guthrie is now vice president, global inclusion and diversity at VF Corp.

7. Chanelle Fairweather is now senior account manager at PURPLE PR.

8. Khortlyn Cole is now account executive at Michele Marie PR.

9. Kim Valarezo is now NY-based manager at The Right Now.

Plus!

10. PURPLE New York is now representing DSQUARED2.

11. VP+C is now representing Forever 21.

12. DPG is now representing Sterling King, Vie Beauty, and Braea Tilford.

13. CMPR is now representing LaFlore Skincare.

14. Karla Otto is now representing Dreamscape Companies.

15. SBGC is now representing Julien Farel Restore Salon and Spa, located at NY’s Regency hotel, as well as their products.

16. Krupa Consulting is now representing Heritage Store and Surya Spa at the Santa Monica Proper Hotel.

17. LBH & Co. is now representing Twine & Twig.

18. TARA, Ink., is now representing Centric Activewear.

19. Autumn Communications is now representing Urban Stems, Fleur Marche, Flare, Beekeeper’s Naturals, and Ollie

20. Creative Media Marketing is now representing KISS and JOAH.

21. Scenario PR is now representing CBD brand No, Thank You.

22. Blue Sky Communications is now representing customizable engagement ring brand, JamesAllen.com.

23. KLC is now representing Aspen Green CBD.

24. LSZ COMMUNICATIONS is now representing Ligne St Barth Spa, Sun and Skincare. The firm will also handle the launch of Eau d’Italie Le Sirenuse Positano at Bergdorf Goodman.

