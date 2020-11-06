Five Chic NYC Spots Make It Into World’s 50 Best Bars List

In need of a stiff beverage after the week that was? Of course! Five chic watering holes in Manhattan have been included in the newly-unveiled annual 50 Best Bars Awards.

While over 500 hospitality experts crowed the Connaught Hotel’s jaw-dropping Connaught Bar in London as the top cocktail joint in the world, the city that never sleeps put forward many contenders that made the cut too.

Here’s where you’ll catch us this weekend (…and every weekend):

#2: Dante



Now also lauded as America’s Best Bar, the chance to wine and dine at Dante’s new West Village location quickly became the summer’s most sought-after res. If you’re lucky to stake your claim, opt for the out of this world negroni or Aperol spritz.



#12: Attaboy

Since 2013, this Lower East Side haunt has been the go-to for cocktail aficionados looking for a serious libation with a non-stuffy vibe. The twist (!): there’s no official cocktail menu, simply tell the bartender what you’re in the mood for and let them take it from there…

#13: Nomad Bar

In the swanky Nomad Hotel, this luxurious bar is both elegant and mysterious; the perfect place to bring someone you want to impress. Or, just take a book and unwind solo—and feel like you’re staring in a glamorous movie.

#16: Katana Kitten

You had us at ‘fries with seaweed flakes’—hey, don’t knock it ’til you try it. This bi-level Japanese cocktail bar is cool yet whimsical; everything you could want from an evening in the West Village.

#38: Employees Only

The downtown crowd love a speakeasy, and Employees Only (established in 2004) is likely to blame for that. 15 years later, the concept still attracts a dressed-up, in the know crowd.

