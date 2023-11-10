Daily Media: Cosmo’s New Features Editor, Podcasts To Know, Ssense’s Global Head Of Partnerships, Plus! Versace’s Latest Ambassador…

This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

1. Nicole Pasulka is now senior features editor at Cosmopolitan.

2. Michelle Yeah is now brand ambassador for Balenciaga.

3. Rosy Zhao is now global brand ambassador for Versace.

4. Vincent Zanna is now chief financial and administrative officer at Veronica Beard.

5. Lea Rytz Goldman is now global brand president at Tommy Hilfiger.

6. Susie Mulder, global brand president at Timberland, is leaving the company.

7. Haein Dorin is now global head of partnerships at Ssense.

8. Kerry Aronchick is now vice president of public relations at Optimist Consulting.

9. Lydia King is now interim buying director at Liberty.

10. Erica Flint is now director of global communications and public relations at Raffles Hotels & Resorts.

11. Tanisha Parker is now associate director at PR Consulting.

12. Erin Mullen is now account executive at Alison Brod Marketing and communications.

13. Kristen Lam is now AVP, social division at SHADOW.

14. James Banks is now account coordinator at L.E.R. Public Relations.

15. Flamingo has launched a new podcast, Unruly, hosted by Kimberly Drew. The eight episode series will explore issues including body confidence, social media, wellness capitalism, menopause, egg-freezing, and more with influential guests, including Jessica DeFino, Rachel E. Gross, and Dr. Marcia Inhorn. The podcast is available now.

16. Fashion broadcaster Darren Kennedy has launched season two of his podcast about self-discovery and personal journeys, The Number, with new guests including Samantha Barry, Brian Sims, and David Gandy. The podcast is available now.

17. Nancy Behrman and Gianna Cesa have launched a new agency, Behrman Cesa Communications.

18. Cels Entreprises Inc. (Chinese Laundry, Dirty Laundry, CL by Laundry, and 42 Gold labels) has rebranded into Cels Brands.

19. G/O Media has shuttered Jezebel, resulting in an estimated 24 layoffs.

20. Vice is reportedly laying off 100 employees.

21. There has been a round of layoffs at Vox-owned POPSUGAR.

Plus!

22. WME is now representing Edward Enninful.

23. Lindsey Media is now representing The Very Warm.

24. Bollare is now representing MIKOH.

25. JONESWORKS is now representing Good Man Brand.

26. Michele Marie PR is now representing Bare Necessities.

27. MVPR is now representing Sophie Rue.

28. Azione is now representing R. Riveter.

29. Mischief Media Group is now representing Retail by MONA.

30. Linda Gaunt Communications is now representing Woolrich (in the US.)

31. Push The Envelope PR is now representing PRAIMY and Sienna Swim.

32. SLC Public Relations is now representing Mustela.

33. Lisa Lauri PR is now representing Mar Soreli.

34. Behrman Cesa Communications is now representing Bee Rx.

