This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations.

1. 10 Magazine USA is set to launch in September 2023. Dora Fung is now editor in chief. Bifen Xu is now managing editor. Sarah Cristobal is now contributing editor. Matheus Lima is now creative consultant. Celia Ellenberg is now beauty director at large. Maura Egan is now travel editor at large. Diana Tsui is now digital editor. Lele del Fabbro is now USA art director. Jennifer Berk is now production director. And Didier Zhang is now social media associate.

2. Julie Beynon is now vice president, communications & marketing at Givenchy.

3. Eugene Eskin is now chief financial officer at Tracy Anderson Method.

4. Jordyn Silver is now project manager at SHADOW.

5. Rhuigi Villasenor, creative director at Bally, is leaving the brand.

Plus!

6. PURPLE is now representing Makeup by Mario, Kjaer Weis, and Glow Beauty Fuel.

7. ICA is now representing Malone Souliers.

8. Autumn Communications is now representing Cedar’s, Linktree, Create & Cultivate, Bubble Skincare, and Lunya.

9. Tenique Bernard Consulting is now representing Etam.

10. JJBPR is now representing Amala.

11. Linda Gaunt Communications is now representing Saint Art.

12. samantha slaven publicity is now representing Sciton.

13. Michele Marie PR is now representing Velvet Caviar, HPPY Skin, Wheat, Je Mèrite, My Girl Wellness, and Pitusa.

14. R. Couri Hay Creative PR is now representing Chaz Dean.

Please email us at dailymedia@dailyfrontrow.com if you’d like to be included in Daily Media in the future.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.