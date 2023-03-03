Daily Media: 032c’s New Fashion Editor, And Lots More Moves To Peruse!

This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations.

1. Brenda Weischer is now fashion editor at 032c.

2. Hannah Yasharoff is now wellness & celebrity culture reporter at USA Today.

3. Don C is now creative director of Premium Products, Mitchell & Ness.

4. Saba Landmann is now SVP, global brand PR at Marriott International.

5. Quinn PR has announced three promotions: Tathiana Rosado leads the Miami office as EVP; Kristie Deptula Farinha heads up the Los Angeles team as EVP, and Cassandra Small is the new EVP of the New York office.

6. Ramona Czernek is now PR director at Brandon Blackwood. Jennifer De La Cruz is now PR associate at the company.

7. KCD New York has announced two promotions: Andrew Van Sant and Simon Pankau-Sirixay are both now senior director, media relations.

8. Sarah Manson is now senior account director, VIP + Influencer at SHO+CO.

9. Jesse Gallego is now account manager at MVPR.

10 Sophie Wilson is now manager, Influencer division at SHADOW.

11. Julia Goldman is now junior account executive at Alison Brod Marketing and Communications.

12. Paul Wilmot Communications is now representing Joseph Duclos.

13. PURPLE is now representing Sulwhasoo and Augustinus Bader.

14. Agentry PR is now representing Hollister Co., Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist.

15. PR Consulting is now representing UNION Los Angeles and Hey Harper.

16. House Of is now representing Frankie4.

17. Gallery PR is now representing NOIZE.

18. Conti is now representing Horace.

19. Jayne & Company is now representing Nushape.

20. Good Apple PR is now representing August.

21. The Consultancy PR is now representing Saatva.

22. MCC Announces Its Representation of Troutbeck

23. Molly Van Etten Hall is now representing Miræ.

24. DAZ PR is now representing Joylux and Mommy Matters.

25. CO is now representing Superegg.

26. K3 Media Collective is now representing Mama Sol.

