Daily Events Diary: Olivier Rousteing Hosts Balmain Party, Mango Arrives On Fifth Avenue With A Bang, Cocktails Chez Jenna Lyons, And More!

Mango marks arrival of new Manhattan flagship with a major bash

Spanish retailer Mango opened the doors of its chic and colossal new boutique at 711 Fifth Avenue, and flung open the address book to let everyone know. Pretty much every editor you can think of joined the brand’s roster of tastemakers (think: #MangoGirls, IRL) for a preview of the physical-meets-digital store, followed by a divine dinner at Balthazar. The event brought together Katie Holmes, Tommy Dorfman, Annabelle Wallis, Julia Von Boehm, Camille Charrière, Candace Marie, Alioune Fall, Sofía Sánchez de Betak, Gala Gordon, Tina Leung, Marc Forné, Tanner Reese, Mei Kwok, Veronika Heilbrunner, Annabelle Wallis, Maya Stepper, Nuria Val, Marem Ladson, Leti Sala, Gemma Galán, Yan Yan Chan, Arpana, and, who could forget, Mango Men Marc Forné, Joan Palà, and Miguel Carrizo. A staple of the European high street, Mango plans to have 40 stores in the US by 2024. We’re here for the takeover!

Olivier Rousteing flies in to celebrate new Balmain store on Madison Avenue

Balmain’s creative director Olivier Rousteing was in town to raise a (delayed) toast to the Upper East Side Balmain boutique, which originally opened in September 2020 in a nod to the house’s first-ever retail presence in the US, which opened a few blocks away back in the ’70s. The anticipated Madison Avenue store event, was also the location for Rousteing to introduce Balmain’s NFT series—named the Balmain Non-Fungible Thread—to a crowd of influencers and editors. Among those in attendance, many of whom were wearing the latest designs, were Tommy Dorfman, Lea Michele, Precious Lee, Violetta Komyshan, Victor Glemaud, Ajani Russell, Alexander Roth, Alioune Fall, Anaa Saber, Charles Gross, Debra Shaw, Deon Hinton, Dylana Suarez, Elle Sanchez, Fernando Casablancas, Joao Knorr, Jessica Wang, Matthew Mazur, Melodie Monrose, Meredith Duxbury, Natalie Suarez, Nina Agdal, Remi Bader, and many more.

Jenna Lyons invites chicsters to her stunning home to celebrate Sarah Ellison

Style maven Jenna Lyons hosted an intimate cocktail gathering in honor of Australian design brand Sarah Ellison, welcoming friends old and new to her incredible Soho apartment. The soirée, which was catered by emerging New York chef, Tara Thomas, showcased cult-status designer Ellison’s viral ‘huggy’ chairs and ‘muse’ caramel sofas to the fashion and interior design community. Among those in attendance were Helena Christensen, Jihae Kim, Dina Nur Satti, Eny Lee Parker, Bambi Northwood-Blyth, JoAni Johnson, Ruby Aldridge, Melodie Monrose, Cora Emmanuel, Ian Bradley, Colin King, David Lucido, Giancarlo Valle, Sarah Sherman Samuel, Tiffany Howell, and Saiyan Marley.

The Ali Forney Center Raises Over $1.4 Million at Cipriani Wall Street

Over 1,000 guests hit Cipriani Wall Street to celebrate the 20th anniversary of The Ali Forney Center on Friday night. Their annual ‘A Place at the Table” was their most successful event to date raising $1.4 million for LGBTQ+ youth in New York to have a roof over their head. The event was hosted by the hilarious Angelica Ross and welcomed Liev Schreiber, Amanda LaPore, Christian Cowan, Jerome Lamaar, CT Hedden, Andrew Matarazzo, Willy Chavarria, Chris Constable, Jovani Furlan, Mario Abad, and Eric Rutherford.

Tag Heuer celebrates Miami Grand Prix

In celebration of Miami Race Week, TAG Heuer hosted a private cocktail event at Miami Design District’s Jungle Plaza, where the Oracle Red Bull Racing team and celebrities competed in the ultimate go-kart experience. During the evening, the master of ceremony and professional race car driver,Samantha Tan, welcomed the Oracle Red Bull Racing headliners to the stage to discuss the anticipation of race day, season reflections, and their performance on the TAG Heuer Miami Experience go-kart track. Among the crowd were notable VIP guests including Paulina Vega, Madelyn Cline, Gunna, Austin Mahone, Manuel Turizo, and more.

From Seoul to Soho! Laverée launches with a model-studded splash Picture this: you’re reclining in an immaculate white space. The walls, candles, and lighting are all complementary shades of milk and snow. You look to your right, and a table of guests are liberally painting with pomegranate seeds, beet juice, and turmeric spray, while imbibing pigmented magenta Zuzu cocktails. It’s a cleaner’s worst nightmare. Yet, Laverée, a new luxury eco-friendly detergent brand, threw an intimate cocktail party and dinner at the brand’s new Soho pop up store in that exact setting. Thankfully, the laundry detergents and stain removers which layered the walls floor-to-ceiling provided guests with peace of mind. Entrepreneur Jong Min Baek flew in from Seoul for the occasion, greeting guests and inviting them to watercolor paint using natural ingredients during the cocktail hour. A lively dinner followed under an LED light wall displaying provocative video footage in the drum of a washing machine. Attendees included models Ruby Aldridge, Soo Joo Park, Maria Borges, and Bambi Northwood-Blyth, along with fashion designers, influencers, and Brooklyn’s rising culinary stars. A menu, designed by Chef Suea and paired with Vivanterre natural wines, featured inventive Korean-inspired plant-based cuisine.

Words: Zac Schwartz. Images: BFA Galvan ups the ante with a glam LA bash Katherine Holmgren, co-founder of Galvan, and Anna-Christin Haas, creative director of the celebrity-adored brand were joined by muses Rebecca Dayan, Sylvia Hoeks, Maddie Hasson, Erica Cloud, Princess Deena, Tara Swennen, and more at a chic LA gathering. Peep the style, below!









The Phantom of the Open NYC screening

Sony Pictures Classics & The Cinema Society hosted a screening of The Phantom of the Open at the Tribeca Screening Room. The biographical comedy, an uplifting laugh-a-minute look at the golfing world which stars some of our favorite Brit screen icons such as Rhys Ifans and Mark Rylance, is deservingly receiving rave reviews. Director Craig Roberts was in town for the premiere, as was writer Simon Farnaby. Among those enjoying the hilarious flick were Olivia Palermo & Johannes Huebl, Asher Grodman, Davi Santos, Rarmian Newton, Dolly Wells, Sarah Himadeh, Sebastian Gutierrez, Alina Baikova, Ashley Haas, Alex Lundqvist, Sandra Brant, Robbie Myers, Tobias Sorensen, Piers Quinn, Don Lee, Louisa Warwick, Yigal Azrouel, Rebecca Mardikes, Sarah Prendergrast, Antoine Verglas, Cinema Society founder Andrew Saffir, and Sony Pictures Classics co-presidents Michael Barker and Tom Bernard.

Salvatore Ferragamo toasts to new Palm Beach look

Italian luxury brand Salvatore Ferragamo debuted the re-design of its Worth Avenue location, toasting to the new chapter with an al fresco cocktail party. Attendees got a close up view of the beautiful travertine marble, walnut wood, and ceramic interiors, before flitting off to a private villa at The Colony Hotel for a night of drinks and dancing. Daniella Vitale, chief executive officer North America, and Leonardo Ferragamo, chairman of Ferragamo Spa., were joined by Jonathan Adler, Ty French, Racquel Natasha, Paola Alberdi, Stephanie Hill, Amanda Vanderziel Cummings, Bettina Anderson, Simon Isaacs, River Viiperi, Pam Arias, Patrick Janelle, Sarah J. Wetenhall, Tezza Barton, Elizabeth Kurpis, Venus Williams, Coco Bassey, Carolina Lindo, Brittany Xavier, Georges Coupet, Jenny Lopez, Simon Doonan, Austin Mahone, Edo Ferragamo, Devon McCreedy, Allegra Fanjul Garcia-Velez, Tamu Mcpherson, Carolina Freixa, and Lauren Layne Merck, among others.

