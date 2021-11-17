Consider Your Elegant Winter Wardrobe Sorted, Thanks To Haven Well Within

It might be ‘the most wonderful time of the year,’ but for many of us on the East Coast, both the cold snap and the holiday season tends to catch us so off guard every year. So much so, that we’re still scratching our heads about how to layer and look chic as we navigate a hectic to-do list as Thanksgiving rolls quickly around. Enter: Haven Well Within, a new wellness and elevated living concept from Talbots that debuted a year ago with the mission of making life that much easier…and chicer!

And because you can’t fully take care of others until you’ve taken care of yourself, the site’s curated collection of own-brand best-sellers. Think: silk and organic cotton pajamas, sumptuous loungewear, intimates, and all things cashmere, which will help you put your best foot forward amid the holiday madness. Making the shopping experience even more streamlined and stress alleviating, you can search by exactly what mood you want to emulate: awaken, unwind, rejuvenate, or nourish.

As for what’s on our list? How long have you got! First things first, tactile cashmere joggers and sweaters that we can wear for everything from fireside movie nights to the morning coffee run; knits that will go great with leather pants, jeans, or printed maxi skirts and boots; plus washable silk sets for all times where you need something glam but chill.

We all need a little more balance, so we’ll also be adding activewear, soft cloud fleece, cult-fave clean skincare finds, organic wellness products, and more essentials by the site’s third-party retailers to add to cart while we’re at it. Lest we forget, there’s also no shortage of perfect hostess gifts to stock up on either, like beauty sets, diffusers, and candles.

Seeing as you asked, peruse my picks below:

Washable Silk Sleep Masks, $20 each

Organic Cotton True Paisley Pajama Shirt and Trousers, $68 each

Delicate Lace Thong, $24 each

PS! Did someone say ‘gift guide’…? Shop the Haven Well Within under $50 edit here.

