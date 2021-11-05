Daily Events Diary: An Art Unveiling At The Seville, Pritika Swarup’s Diwali Celebration, Out To Dinner With Cult Gaia, Anine Bing, Laura Ashley x Batsheva, And More!

Your guide to the who’s who, what they’re doing, where they’re going, and what they’re wearing!



Artist Shira Barzilay unveils first-ever NY installation

Israeli artist Shira Barzilay was in town to personally introduce her first U.S. art installation, Soirée. The large-scale 24 ft. x 30 ft. wall mural, now visible at The Seville lounge at The James New York Nomad hotel, was celebrated last night with a champagne reception and an intimate dinner upstairs at the chic venue’s Scarpetta restaurant. Barzilay, aka Koketit, said the piece is an expression of “how an intuitive and dynamic process creates single lines that compile feminine figures and forms into one big celebration. ” Among those in attendance were Sophie Elgort, ABT principal dancer Skylar Brandt, pianist Chloe Flower, Jessie Nichols, Igee Okafor, Delanique Millwood, and CEO of LDV Hospitality, John Meadow.

Agua Magica Mezcal celebrates day of the dead at new hotspot, Georgia Room

Party people were out in force on Tuesday night at Georgia Room and Bar Calico at Freehand New York, toasting to the new openings with Agua Magica Mezcal cocktails. Feeding into the Day of the Dead theme, guests enjoyed a DJ set by Mexico City-based group Sotomayor and watched a short film by Mexican director Fernando Guisa while enjoying food from Tacombi and Ruby. Among those in attendance were Eli Brown, Hannah Bronfman, Brendan Fallis, Carlotta Kohl, Brianna Lance, Sai De Silva, Saint, Violetta Komyshan, Victor Glemaud, Mazdack Rassi, Timo Weiland, Laurence Chandler, and Emilio Vitolo Jr.

A Carbone chow down with Anine Bing and friends

Stella Maxwell, Chanel Iman, Marie von Behrens- Felipe, Kate Bock, Gabby Bernstein, Jennifer Fisher, and more enjoyed an intimate dinner with designer Anine Bing. The cause for celebration was the launch of her eponymous brand’s first handbag, the Nico bag, named for her husband and the company’s CEO. Naturally, the vintage-inspired houndstooth bag was the star of the night—stealing the spotlight momentarily from Carbone’s famous spicy rigatoni dish.

Cult Gaia turns 10 with Persian-themed bash

Los Angeles-based ready to wear and accessories brand Cult Gaia founder Jasmin Larian Hekmat brought together her favorite fans for an intimate dinner at her family home to ring in her popular brand’s 10-year anniversary. On co-hosting duty for the evening was model and Calirosa co-founder Behati Prinsloo. Among those who attended the Persian feast were many of Larian’s muses, including January Jones, Marianna Hewitt, Langley Fox, Ebonee Davis, Nikki DeRoest, Nicole Trufino, and Nikki DeRoest.

Batsheva fêtes her Laura Ashley collab in London

Designer Batsheva Hay was joined by London-based it girls to toast to her new line with Laura Ashley. Among those in attendance was Ashley’s granddaughter, Lily Ashley. Also flocking to the beautiful surroundings of the Lanesborough Hotel for the evening were Blondey, Hugo Hamlet, Susie Bubble, Faye Wei Wei, Sara Larson, Pandora Sykes, Jenna Coleman, Fiona Leahy, Moon and Zoe Bedeaux, and more.

Pritika Swarup hosts intimate Diwali dinner to launch PRAKTI

Model Pritika Swarup was joined by friends to celebrate Diwali and the launch of her new Indian-inspired beauty brand, PRAKTI, at the Public Hotel eatery Ava. Guests, including Nina Agdal, Brooks Nadar, Christian Juul Nielsen, and Alina Baikova, sipped on Tamarind Margaritas and Masala Mules, received henna tattoos, learned about the beauty line and enjoyed a meal which offered a modern take on fall comfort food with an Ayurvedic twist.

Playboy celebrates the debut of Rabbitars in New York City amidst NFT.NYC

Playboy brought together a fun crowd to raise a glass to the recent debut of its newest collection of NFTs and genesis avatar project, Playboy Rabbitars. Hosted at 11 Howard’s The Blond during NFT NYC, VIP guests, including Pamela Anderson, Alexandre Assouline, Eugen Casnighi, Lameka Fox, Kingsley Gbadegesin, Luke Gulbranson, Gunna, CT Hedden, Dylan Jagger Lee, Jari Jones, Jemima Kirke, Cat Marnell, Ezra Miller, Igee Okafor, and Marina Testino, witnessed the space take on a whole new guise as it was transformed into a Playboy menagerie for the night. Also in attendance were Playmates Jordan Emanuel, Savannah Smith, Shelby Israel, Krystyana K, Dana Taylor, and Gillian Chan.

Andy Cohen and Bruce Bozzi toast to new spirit brand Mujen

Notable figures of the entertainment world descended on Daikanyama at Bloomingdale’s 59th Street to join Andy Cohen and Bruce Bozzi at the launch party for Mujen. The restaurateur and business partner Sondra Baker came together to create the booze, which is made from rice and natural ingredients. Among those in attendance were Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, Dominic Fumusa, Sam Dumas, Igee Okafor, Gabe Stone Shayer, and Jordan Andino, who all enjoyed music by Lady Bunny behind the decks.

