William White Named People Magazine’s Sexiest TikToker Alive

Squeals! The results are in and William White has been voted the Sexiest TikToker Alive by the readers of People magazine! The 21-year-old, who goes by @Whiteyy18, beat out fellow TikTokers Bretman Rock, Noah Beck, Santea, and Frankie Jonas for the honor. People’s Sexiest Man Alive will be revealed on Tuesday’s episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert—with Page Six already reporting that the title will go to Chris Evans this year.

White has become popular with users of all ages for his swoony lip-synching videos of songs from ’70s and ’80s icons such a Barry Manilow and Rick Springfield. The Canadian-born cutie has hit over 300 million page views on the platform and built a fan base of 1.8 million followers. He’s since singed with IMG Models and has worked with brands such as Ralph Lauren, Hugo Boss, and Zara after being coined “Tiktok’s Heartthrob” by the NY Times. He also made Billboard’s Inaugural Songbreaker Chart for creators influencing music.

Other winners on People’s list include Jensen Ackles for Sexiest TV star, Chris Hemsworth for Sexiest Eyes, and Jacob Elordi for Sexiest Teen Soap-Dream. The more you know!

