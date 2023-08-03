Doja Cat To Headline Victoria’s Secret World Tour, Jeremy Scott Will Host Supima Design Competition, Cult Gaia Opens In The Hamptons, And More!

Doja Cat will lead Victoria’s Secret’s The Tour ’23

The Tour, the new iteration of what was once the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show spectacle, will feature a headline performance by Grammy-winning star Doja Cat. The Tour, a feature-length film following creatives around the world as they conceptualize four mini fashion shows, will premiere on Prime Video on September 26. According to a media alert, Doja Cat will sing two recently-released songs in the documentary-style project. As previously reported, 20 individuals will appear in The Tour, which was shot across Bogota, Lagos, London, and Tokyo.

Jeremy Scott will host the 16th Supima Design Competition

Renowned designer Jeremy Scott has signed on to host the Supima Design Competition, which is back this September during NYFW. The 16th iteration of the student design competition will bring together eight next-gen talents to compete for the chance to win a $10,000 prize, industry mentorship, and an invaluable start to their future career. A runway show and finale will take place on September 7 at 3PM, where finalists Amber Kuia (Academy of Art University), Carla Pierini, (Drexel University), Alexander Ziemba (Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising), Hee Jin Hwang (Fashion Institute of Technology), Wendy Weng (Kent State University), Tianze Wu (Parsons School of Design, The New School), Sahara Clemons (Rhode Island School of Design), and Mariana Espinos (School of the Art Institute of Chicago) will showcase their wares to industry insiders and a panel of judges. Scott, the outgoing creative director of Moschino, said: “I’ve been happy to be a small part of helping bring new talents to the larger public’s awareness on the past two seasons of Amazon Original’s Making the Cut. So it was a great honor to be asked to host the Supima Design Competition’s Sweet 16. How could I say no? I look forward to seeing all the finalists’ work.”

Cult Gaia opens museum-esque store in the Hamptons

Feast your eyes on the new Cult Gaia outpost in the Hamptons, now sitting pretty at 66 Newtown Lane in East Hampton. The 1,300+ square foot store, named The Piscine, is as divine as the clothes; designed to mimic the calming feeling of spending a restorative day by the pool. Plan your visit now to discover best-sellers and newcomers alike, and of course, to snap some picturesque images of the furniture and vignettes for your #HamptonsPhotoDump.

Images: Jacob Snavely

